Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) Hillary Mutyambai /FILE

County News

Mutyambai orders suspension of drunk rifle wielding Nanyuki cop

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered administrative action against a visibly drunk police officer who was captured in a video clip harassing residents of Majengo in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

In a statement issued by National Police Service Spokesman Bruno Shioso, Mutyambai directed Laikipia County Police Commander to take action on the youthful looking officer seen in a viral video clip donning full regular police uniform with the jungle combat jacket as he wielded an AK-47 Rifle.

“Attention of the Inspector General of the National Police Service has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media of a drunk ,armed and uniformed police officer harassing innocent members of the public. Laikipia County Police Commander is taking administrative action against the officer,” he said

The officer was filmed as he exchanged words with a civilian claiming that she was selling drugs.

