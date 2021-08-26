Muturi says best alternative to Ruto, Raila as her meets Nairobi mobilizers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has reaffirmed his 2022 presidential candidature saying he offers a credible alternative to other leaders who have a declared interest for the top seat.

Muturi who has been on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid told Nairobi stakeholders and opinion leaders on Thursday that he is the country’s best bet.

“I believe I have what it takes to get this country out of its current quagmire to the next level,” he said.

While criticizing the candidatures of Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who are also in the State House race, Muturi noted that their track records leave a lot to be desired.

“When I look around, sometimes I ask myself what some people seeking to lead this country have to offer based on what they did with the opportunity they have had,” he posed.

Muturi was candid on Odinga’s candidature asking him to retire from politics and allow young and upcoming leaders to also have a chance at leadership.

“He was part of the Grand Coalition government with Kibaki, and through the handshake with President Uhuru. He has made his contribution to the country and we appreciate him for that, but I think it is time for him to retire and let others to take forth this dream of prosperity,” he said.

“I ask myself, what value can the the Deputy President add in addressing the challenges facing this country? He has been a part of the Jubilee administration for the last nine years. We have seen what has been achieved. So you ask, what is new? Perhaps the new slogans, but can a man eat a slogan?” he further asked as he criticized the candidature of Ruto.

The former Siakago Member of Parliament who served for two terms committed to address the country’s challenges if given an opportunity.

“That is why I think this country needs a fresh slate of leaders. A leader who will not polarise but unite this nation, one who is not bogged down by any baggage, hard feelings or entitlement but wants to serve to deliver this country from its many challenges and put it on a straight footing of stability and economic development,” he said.

He cited his track record in Parliament as Speaker where he noted that through his leadership, the National Assembly has achieved much notably the passage of 200 Bills.

Muturi was in May installed as the Mt Kenya Spokesperson giving impetus to his 2022 bid.

Already, Muturi has in recent days been meeting with a section of other top leaders in an attempt to build a political formation that will encompass like-minded leaders.

Leaders Muturi has met so far include former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Mukisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana both of whom have declared interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term in office.

Other leaders in the State House race are Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Jimi Wanjigi.