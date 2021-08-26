Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaker Justin Muturi held a consultative breakfast meeting with a cross section of representatives from among women,youth,city traders and jua kali artisans in Nairobi/Justin Muturi Communications

Headlines

Muturi says best alternative to Ruto, Raila as her meets Nairobi mobilizers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has reaffirmed his 2022 presidential candidature saying he offers a credible alternative to other leaders who have a declared interest for the top seat.

Muturi who has been on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid told Nairobi stakeholders and opinion leaders on Thursday that he is the country’s best bet.

“I believe I have what it takes to get this country out of its current quagmire to the next level,” he said.

While criticizing the candidatures of Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who are also in the State House race, Muturi noted that their track records leave a lot to be desired.

“When I look around, sometimes I ask myself what some people seeking to lead this country have to offer based on what they did with the opportunity they have had,” he posed.

Muturi was candid on Odinga’s candidature asking him to retire from politics and allow young and upcoming leaders to also have a chance at leadership.

“He was part of the Grand Coalition government with Kibaki, and through the handshake with President Uhuru. He has made his contribution to the country and we appreciate him for that, but I think it is time for him to retire and let others to take forth this dream of prosperity,” he said.

“I ask myself, what value can the the Deputy President add in addressing the challenges facing this country? He has been a part of the Jubilee administration for the last nine years. We have seen what has been achieved. So you ask, what is new? Perhaps the new slogans, but can a man eat a slogan?” he further asked as he criticized the candidature of Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former Siakago Member of Parliament who served for two terms committed to address the country’s challenges if given an opportunity.

“That is why I think this country needs a fresh slate of leaders. A leader who will not polarise but unite this nation, one who is not bogged down by any baggage, hard feelings or entitlement but wants to serve to deliver this country from its many challenges and put it on a straight footing of stability and economic development,” he said.

He cited his track record in Parliament as Speaker where he noted that through his leadership, the National Assembly has achieved much notably the passage of 200 Bills.

Muturi was in May installed as the Mt Kenya Spokesperson giving impetus to his 2022 bid.

Already, Muturi has in recent days been meeting with a section of other top leaders in an attempt to build a political formation that will encompass like-minded leaders.

Leaders Muturi has met so far include former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Mukisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana both of whom have  declared interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term in office.

Other leaders in the State House race are Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Jimi Wanjigi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mombasa Cop accused of killing minor in 2016 to face murder charge

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – A police officer accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old student in Mombasa County in 2016 was on Thursday set...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

Israeli PM promises ‘new spirit’ in Biden meeting

Washington (AFP), Aug 26 – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets Thursday with President Joe Biden at the White House to urge pressure on...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

Xi holds phone conversation with Putin

BEIJING, Aug. 25 – Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. In the conversation, Xi...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport

Washington (AFP), Aug 25 – The United States warned crowds trying to access Kabul airport to leave the area, as Britain and Australia cited...

3 hours ago

County News

DCI urges university, college female students to do background checks on their ‘sponsors’

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – University and College female students have been urged to always carry out background checks on men they intend to...

3 hours ago

County News

6 people killed after matatu collides with a lorry in Nakuru

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 26 – Six people died on Wednesday night when a passenger vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry near...

5 hours ago

World

Afghans rush to flee Taliban as hopes emerge for more time

Kabul (AFP), Aug 25 – Afghans on Thursday hurried to escape Taliban rule, but Western officials said the group had made assurances that some...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

KNH defends decision to relieve doctors on postgraduate training

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday defended its decision to relieve doctors undertaking postgraduate studies from full time employment in...

17 hours ago