Mudavadi protests IEBC’s campaign limit for presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Parliament to review the campaign spending limits of the August 9, 2022 General Election which were released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

While faulting the electoral body for unilaterally releasing the figures without holding adequate consultations with stakeholders, Mudavadi pointed out that there is need for the regulations to be inclusive and accommodative.

The electoral body on Monday capped spending for a presidential campaign at Sh4.4 billion in newly published regulations that also set expenditure limits for all the six elective seats.

The poll agency, under guidelines gazetted on Monday, also limited the spending by political parties to Sh17.7 billion in efforts to ensure a fair playing field for political contests.

Candidates and political parties in the 2022 General Election will also be barred from receiving contributions exceeding the set spending limits.

“One may need to look at those figures because when you look at the young and upcoming politicians and you indicate figures of that nature are required to win a constituency or are required to win a Senate seat or a Woman’s Representative seat, you are scaring away many young politicians,” he said.

He underscored that politics should not be made to be a preserve only for the elite.

“It is something I will call on Parliament to look at and review so that we do not make politics of elective office in this country a preserve of those who have money only because money alone does not make a leader, it requires better thought,” he said.

Candidates exceeding the spending limits will be liable to a Sh2 million fine, a jail term not exceeding five years are both.

The publication of the guidelines coincided with the year-long countdown to the 2022 General Election slated for August 9.

Spending limits for gubernatorial, senatorial and woman representative election campaigns were considered on a county-by-county basis with Turkana, with a population of 926,976 residents and a 68,680 square kilometers area, being the county with the highest spending limit at Sh123 million.

Nairobi with a population of 4.4 million people was allocated a spending limit of Sh117 million followed by Wajir at Sh103.7 million. The limit for gubernatorial, senatorial and woman representative candidates in Garissa was set at Sh88.7 million.

In Mombasa, pending for county-wide electoral contests was capped at Sh39.6 million while the spending limit in Kisumu was set at Sh40.8 million.

The limits gazetted by the electoral commission also cover the 290 constituencies 1,450 wards in the 47 counties countrywide.

The limits were tabulated based on estimated travel costs, hiring of venues, security, agents as well as contingency plans which should not exceed 30 per cent of total expenditure.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to enforce the directive derived from regulations requiring civil servants with political ambitions to quit at least six months to an election.

“That’s the law and it must be complied with. Let them resign and allow other Kenyans to take those positions,” he said.

Section 43(3) of the Elections Act 2011 provides that: “A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from the public office at least six months before the date of election.”