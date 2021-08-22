Mudavadi attributes BBI collapse to failure by promoters to tolerate divergent views

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has attributed the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to the failure of its leadership to tolerate divergent views.

He was making reference to Court of Appeal’s decision on Friday sustaining the invalidation of the BBI constitution review process by the Constitutional Court on May 14.

Mudavadi, who spoke during a church service in Ngong on Sunday, blamed the BBI proponents led by Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta for refusing to listen to other people’s views and politicizing the push to review the constitution.

“When leaders refuse to listen to each other and make themselves a one-man choir, the consequences are grave. We have spent resources over the last three years, talking about this thing, refusing to listen to each other and making it a one-man thing, and now the court has stopped it,” he said.

The ANC leader further called on leaders to respect each other and create an all-inclusive society that will benefit all Kenyans.

He cited his previous speech during the launch of the BBI draft at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi where he had warned of a possibility of its collapse should it fail to accommodate all Kenyans.

“I said that if we are engaging in a conversation of this nature, unless we are pulling everyone together, we are going to have a difficulty and the document will turn out to be a political elite document. Some of the words I said were party the words pronounced in the judgment,” he said.

During the launch of the document at Bomas, which has attended by Kenyatta, Odinga, and more than 700 delegates, Mudavadi had urged Kenyans to read the document for themselves and to avoid making decisions based on the opinions of their leaders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Every Kenyan has a right to speak about this document so that we can find long lasting solutions. Kenya has a poor history when it comes to matters constitutional. We have a history of mutilating constitutions so that what we begin with cannot be recognised later,” he said at the time.

Moving forward, Mudavadi urged the government to allocate more resources allocated toIndependent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to foster its independence ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

A seven-judge panel on Friday confirmed the Constitutional Court judgment finding the BBI process illegal, in a decision set to shift the political landscape with less than a year before the country goes to the polls.

“The president does not have authority under the constitution to initiate changes to the constitution,” Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga said.

The court also upheld the decision on the quorum threshold at the electoral agency saying the number of commissioners must not fall below 4.

“The amendments proposed by the BBI initiative were so far-reaching in character, scope and content as to shake the foundation and alter the identity and character of the Constitution,” Justice Patrick Kiage said.