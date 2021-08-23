Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L-R: Juliana Chirera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo Nyangaya/National Assembly

Kenya

MPs set to grill 4 candidates nominated for IEBC job

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – The National Assembly will on Tuesday begin the approval hearings for all the four candidates who were nominated to serve as commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by Kigumo MP Muturi Kigano will grill Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’aya who were nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 5, 2021, to serve in the commission.

The four were drawn from a pool of 36 Kenyans who were interviewed between July 7 and 22 by the IEBC Selection Panel to fill the four vacant positions at IEBC.
The seats fell vacant when ex-Commissioners Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and former Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina resigned from the Commission post-2017 general election.

All the 36 short-listed applicants were subjected to a psychometric test before the panel embarked on oral interviews of 35 candidates.

One candidate withdrew his candidature over concerns on his academic papers.

The Selection Panel chaired by Elizabeth Muli forwarded the names to President Kenyatta, who later nominated the four and subsequently forwarded the names to Parliament.

If approved, the four will join Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

The law requires the National Assembly to consider the nominations and table its report within 28 days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Members of the commission, according to the law, are appointed for a single term of six years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Policeman shoots girlfriend dead in hospital before committing suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – A police officer pursued his girlfriend to a hospital in Njoro on Sunday night and shot her dead before...

11 mins ago

World

Deadly firefight at Kabul airport as US boosts airlift

Kabul (AFP), Aug 23 – Western security forces exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen Monday at Kabul airport, as US President Joe Biden sought to...

18 mins ago

Africa

Chinese-aided satellite TV project to benefit 400 villages in Uganda

KAMPALA, Aug. 21 –  China on Saturday launched the second phase of the satellite TV project which will be implemented and provide TV services...

45 mins ago

Biden Administration

US VP Harris vows ‘enduring engagement’ in Asia

Singapore (AFP), Aug 23 – Vice President Kamala Harris vowed “enduring engagement” in Asia on Monday, offering reassurances of Washington’s commitment to the region...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenyan trucks warned to keep off South Sudan border over insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23- Kenyan transporters were Monday warned against crossing the border to South Sudan, over increased insecurity along the Nimule-Juba highway. In...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

Biden hopeful for ending Afghan airlift on time, orders airlines’ help

Washington (AFP), Aug 23 – President Joe Biden on Sunday said he still hopes to complete the “heartbreaking” evacuation from Afghanistan by the end...

1 hour ago

BBI

Let’s now work together to build Kenya, Ruto tells BBI proponents after humiliating defeat

KIRINYAGA, Kenya Aug 22-Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders from across the political divide to work together to get the country back on...

4 hours ago

World

At least 21 dead in flooding in US state of Tennessee

Washington (AFP), Aug 22 – Devastating floods after record rainfall in the southern US state of Tennessee have left at least 21 people dead...

4 hours ago