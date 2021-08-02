MP Didmus Barasa charged with assaulting contractor in Sh3.4mn pay dispute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Baraza was charged Monday following arrest over assault.

The MP was arrested Monday following a viral video in which he was seen assaulting a contractor at a school in his constituency over a Sh3.4 million pay dispute.

He denied the charge and was freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

The contractor had gone to demand some Sh3.4 million owed to him for renovating Lurare primary school in Kamukunywa Ward in the constituency when the legislator assaulted him for locking classrooms to block the ceremony at the weekend.

A charge sheet presented in court showed that he inflicted grivous bodily harm to one Stephen Wekesa Masinde.

In the video that went viral, the contractor is heard saying he had unsuccessfully chased the payment from the MP through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in vain.

“The MP just told me to proceed and finish the work but has declined to pay me and there is an excuse every time I ask for the payment,” Masinde said.

The MP had arrived at the school ready to launch five renovated classrooms when he realised that they were locked by the contractor who was also present.