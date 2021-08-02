MP Didmus Barasa arrested for assaulting a contractor demanding Sh3.4mn in viral video

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Baraza was arrested Monday following a viral video in which he was seen assaulting a contractor at a school.

The contractor had gone to demand some Sh3.4 million owed to him for renovating Lurare primary school in Kamukunywa Ward in the constituency when the legislator assaulted him for locking classrooms to block the ceremony at the weekend.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai confirmed the arrest Monday, saying he was due in court.

“He is in custody and will face charges of causing grievious bodily harm to the man,” Mutyambai said.

The contractor is heard in the viral video saying he had unsuccessfully chased the payment from the MP through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in vain.

“The MP just told me to proceed and finish the work but has declined to pay me and there is an excuse every time I ask for the payment,” he said.

The MP had arrived at the school ready to launch five renovated classrooms when he realised that they were locked by the contractor who was also present.