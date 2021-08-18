Moses Kuria to presidential aspirants: You’re taking Mt Kenya for a ride

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria now says Mt Kenya region has been isolated by presidential aspirants pushing unity bids through various political formations.

Kuria, who spoke Tuesday to journalists after a meeting with Central Kenya leaders, among them Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, said leaders forming coalitions and alliances ahead of the 2022 elections have ignored the mountain, “yet they want votes from this region”.

“I am telling all the Presidential candidates to treat Mt Kenya with the seriousness it deserves,” Kuria said, and warned that “going forward it will not be business as usual.”

For instance, he said, key Mt Kenya leaders have been left out of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) of Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU) and other formations.

“Look at OKA for instance, there is no one from Mt Kenya,” he said.

OKA leaders concluded a three-day retreat in Naivasha Tuesday where they agreed to front a presidential candidate, ignoring calls by President Uhuru Kenyatta that they support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whose ODM party is set to enter into a pre-election coalition agreement with the ruling Jubilee party.

Kenyatta has made it clear he prefers Odinga as his successor in next year’s elections when his second and final term ends, having fallen out with his Deputy William Ruto who was banking on his support.

Ruto has since embraced his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party as his vehicle to State House.

“The president is a symbol of unity so we will not say he speaks for Mt Kenya, therefore when he convened a meeting in Mombasa with OKA leaders and Raila, Mt Kenya was clearly not represented,” Kuria said, “you can clearly see we have been isolated.”

Kuria, who is popularising his Chama Cha Kazi, appear to have fallen out with Ruto who has made it clear that he is not interested in coalitions with any party. The Gatundu South lawmaker is elected on a Jubilee ticket but drifted away with Ruto but has lately become his bitter critic.

“Nobody should tell us that for us to support them we need to join their parties. If they do not want us to support them, they should tell us because we cannot support them forcefully. It is our right,” he said in an apparent salvo directed at Ruto.

The controversial lawmaker, who previously enjoyed close ties with UDA has told presidential aspirants that it will not be a smooth ride as they seek votes in Mt Kenya.

“We are not fans to cheer as others dance to their own songs. We have our own tunes and we will dance to them the best way we know how,” he said.

Kuria’s alienation from the UDA party was brought to the fore when he skipped the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting which was chaired by Ruto at his Karen residence in Nairobi in August 5, 2021.

Kuria, who defended his absence from the meeting, has dared anyone to dismiss his political influence in Central Kenya.

Kuria, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Kiunjuri and Narc Kenya’s Karua have since committed to form an alliance that fosters unity of the people of Central region.

With Mt. Kenya region holding the lion’s share of eligible voters, Presidential hopefuls including Ruto, Odinga and recently ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi have been making inroads to woo voters to endorse their bids.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the current de-facto spokesperson of the region has maintained his silence on political developments in his backyard even though it is clear he supports Odinga.