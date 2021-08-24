Moses Kuria says Uhuru’s bid to unite OKA and Raila a waste of time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has dismissed recent meetings between President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and leaders drawn from One Kenya Alliance (OKA) who include Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) saying they are based on selfish interests and not unity of the country.

Speaking during an interview on Capital FM on Tuesday, Kuria said the role of uniting a nation is not a reserve of one person or few individuals but a collective responsibility of all citizens.

“We all wake up and unite the country in our own different ways. I will say it like St Paul to the Philippians, they can preach it in Mombasa, they can preach it as OKA, they can preach it as NASA and we can preach it as Tanga Tanga as long as we are preaching the gospel it is a fair game,” he said, “Nobody can say I am the one whose version of uniting the country is better than yours. If it is for uniting the country, wherever I am going today, I am going to unite the country.”

The vocal MP who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto insinuated that the meetings are taking place to craft ways of stopping the DP from clinching the presidency in next year’s when President Kenyatta’s second and final term ends.

“Are they united to have a one front to approach the 2022 General Elections? In that case I do not think there is need to invite William Ruto because he is going to be on the opposite side of those people who are being put in that bandwagon. We do not know the purpose of the meetings going on in Mombasa and we cannot tell whether they are for purposes of winning the election or for the purposes of bringing the country together,” Kuria said.

President Kenyatta initiated talks between former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi, in what is seen as a unity bid for a joint presidential candidate in next year’s General Election when his second and final term ends.

The Head of State who has since fallen out with his deputy is convinced that Odinga is the most suitable candidate to succeed him in the 2022 polls.

Kenyatta has even dared his Deputy Ruto to quit government instead of criticising it from within.

Odinga launched his unity campaign last week on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 polls saying he will soon announce which coalition his ODM Party will team up with.

He made the revelation hours after the Jubilee Party top organ sanctioned a pre-coalition agreement with ODM.

“Let us rise together to fulfill the dreams of our children and reclaim our great destiny. We must fix this country, fix its systems, fix its politics then fix its economy. Inawezekana (it is possible),” he said during a tour of Nakuru County.

The Gatundu legislator who once declared that he would vie for presidency however maintained that DP is the only sure bet to take after his boss.

He stated that he will use his Chama Cha Kazi Party to propagate fundamental solutions for Kenya’s problems and field candidates for various elective posts apart from presidency as he is now keen to support the DP.

Kuria likened Kenyatta and Ruto’s tainted relationship with that of a marriage saying, “Understand those things happen in a marriage and as a child, be understanding to both parents and really avoid inflaming an already flammable situation by just giving them 11 months to wind up their relationship,” Kuria said.

He had earlier led a group of Mt. Kenya leaders in announcing that the regions’ parties will not dissolve to join coalitions putting him at loggerheads with the DP who wants leaders to disband their parties so as to join his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“I am telling all the Presidential candidates to treat Mt Kenya with the seriousness it deserves,” Kuria said, and warned that “going forward it will not be business as usual.” he said.