NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has announced that he will not vie for any political seat in the 2022 General Election.

Kuria said he is focussed on building his Chama Cha Kazi political party.

“I have decided, I will not vie for any political seat in the 2022 General Election,” he told Capital FM News, “I am focussed on building Chama Cha Kazi for the interest of Mt Kenya.”

Developoing story…..