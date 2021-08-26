Connect with us

A police officer accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old student in Mombasa County in 2016 was on Thursday set to be arraigned in court to face murder charges. /FILE

Kenya

Mombasa Cop accused of killing minor in 2016 to face murder charge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – A police officer accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old student in Mombasa County in 2016 was on Thursday set to be arraigned in court to face murder charges.

Sergeant John Otieno who was based at Nyali Police station is expected to take a plea at Mombasa High Court.

An inquiry by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) found the officer culpable of shooting Tony Katana who was then a Form two student.

Katana was shot dead at Uwanja Mbuzi area in Kongowea, he was a Student at Havard’s Secondary School.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori, in a report, had recommended murder charges for Sergeant Otieno before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The student died of bullet injuries inflicted during an encounter with police at Uwanja wa Mbuzi. The Death falls within IPOA mandate; to hold police accountable for their actions” the agency said.

Upon receiving the file, DPP Noordin Haji independently reviewed the evidence and concurred with IPOA’s recommendations.

The death of Katana prompted protests and investigation after his body was discovered and identified by his relatives at the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

Post mortem results revealed that Katana was killed by two bullets

