Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /FILE

MoH reports 31 deaths filed in July and August signaling surging fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Ministry of Health has reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths which were picked in July and August signaling surging fatalities.

Cumulative deaths stood at 4,435.

In a statement issued on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 1,414 new cases representing a positivity rate of 13.8 per cent.

He said 1,670  patients recovered from the disease including 186 who were discharged from health care facilities raising the country’s recovery toll rose to 195,787.

The ministry said 2,066 patients were admitted in health care facilities including 167 who were in the Intensive Care Unit.

Patients in the ICU included 75 who were on ventilatory support and 92 on supplemental oxygen.

A total of 2,290,801 people had been vaccinated as of August 20, 50.9 per cent of whom had only received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

