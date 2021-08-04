Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

MoH reports 1,335 COVID cases, positivity rate at 17.5pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday rose from 15.4 per cent reported on Tuesday to 17.5 per cent after 1,335 more people tested positive for the virus out of a sample size of 7,605. 

In a statement shared to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 30 new deaths including 29 which were picked from facility audits raising the death toll to 4,025.

Another 1,093 patients recovered from the disease including 110 who were discharged from health care facilities raising the country’s recovery toll to 191,188.

Kagwe said a total of 1,587 patients were admitted in health care facilities including 178 who were in the Intensive Care Unit.

Patients in the ICU included 43 who were on ventilatory support, 118 on supplemental oxygen, and 17 who were under observation.

Kagwe said an additional 441 patients were on supplemental oxygen with 397 of them in general wards and 44 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Another 983 patients were cleared from the home based care program leaving behind 4,125 patients under the HBC program.

MoH said a total of 1,741,581 vaccines had so far been administered across the country comprising 1,071,297 first doses and 670,284 second doses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 62.6 per cent with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated standing at 2.46 per cent.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 206,894, Others 195,687, Health Workers 116,723, Teachers 97,375 while Security Officers are at 53,605,” MoH elaborated.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Taliban warn of more targeted attacks as Afghan forces defend besieged cities

Kabul (AFP), Aug 4 – The Taliban warned Wednesday of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders, a day after the defence minister escaped an...

25 mins ago

World

Lebanese protest impunity one year on from deadly blast

Beirut (AFP), Aug 4 – Thousands of Lebanese marched Wednesday to mark a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the...

2 hours ago

Africa

South Sudan’s VP Machar deposed by party: rival leaders

Juba, South Sudan, Aug 4 – South Sudan’s vice president Riek Machar has been ousted as head of his party and its armed forces, say...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

China imposes massive travel restrictions to combat Delta outbreak

BEIJING, Aug. 4 – China has imposed massive travel restrictions, including temporary closure of airports and travel alerts for citizens to other places across...

7 hours ago

Africa

Sudanese cabinet votes to back International Criminal Court

Khartoum, Sudan, Aug 4 – Sudan’s cabinet voted Tuesday to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said, one...

9 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta mourns former Nyeri Town MP Muriithi, Maj-Gen (Rtd) George Agoi

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 4 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent messages of condolence to the families of former Nyeri Town MP Peter Gichohi Muriithi,...

9 hours ago

Biden Administration

New York imposes Covid pass as virus returns to China’s Wuhan

New York (AFP), Aug 3 – New York on Tuesday announced the introduction of a de facto vaccine pass for some public spaces, as...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Wanjigi roots for protection of intellectual wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya 4 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says that Kenya will attain economic liberation by protecting ring-fencing intellectual wealth by creating a regulatory environment...

10 hours ago