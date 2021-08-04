MoH reports 1,335 COVID cases, positivity rate at 17.5pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday rose from 15.4 per cent reported on Tuesday to 17.5 per cent after 1,335 more people tested positive for the virus out of a sample size of 7,605.

In a statement shared to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 30 new deaths including 29 which were picked from facility audits raising the death toll to 4,025.

Another 1,093 patients recovered from the disease including 110 who were discharged from health care facilities raising the country’s recovery toll to 191,188.

Kagwe said a total of 1,587 patients were admitted in health care facilities including 178 who were in the Intensive Care Unit.

Patients in the ICU included 43 who were on ventilatory support, 118 on supplemental oxygen, and 17 who were under observation.

Kagwe said an additional 441 patients were on supplemental oxygen with 397 of them in general wards and 44 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Another 983 patients were cleared from the home based care program leaving behind 4,125 patients under the HBC program.

MoH said a total of 1,741,581 vaccines had so far been administered across the country comprising 1,071,297 first doses and 670,284 second doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 62.6 per cent with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated standing at 2.46 per cent.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 206,894, Others 195,687, Health Workers 116,723, Teachers 97,375 while Security Officers are at 53,605,” MoH elaborated.