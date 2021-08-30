MoH prohibits vaccination outside government-listed facilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health on Monday prohibited the issuance of COVID-19 vaccines outside the government’s framework, warning that maladministration could result in fatalities.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that vaccines should only be administered at the health facilities designated by the ministry as well as by registered health care providers.

Kagwe noted the ministry had established administration of vaccines in areas other than designated centres, a situation he termed unacceptable.

“No vaccination should take place outside the Ministry of Health designated vaccination approved sites. If there any outreaches to be conducted, they must be carried out from the designated vaccination posts. This applied to both public and private facilities,” said Kagwe.

CS Kagwe said the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is solely being conducted by the Ministry of the Health in collaboration with counties so as to ensure safety and effectiveness given the stringent storage requirements.

He said health workers issuing the vaccines must also have received training regarding on administration of the vaccines.

“Vaccinations that are not properly administered can lead to unnecessary side effects that could potentially result in deaths,” he said.

He further warned health facilities charging for COVID-19 vaccination, and directed the Kenya Medical and Dentist Board to deregister facilities involved in the practice.