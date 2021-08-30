Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kagwe said the ministry had established administration of vaccines in areas other than designated centres/FILE

Capital Health

MoH prohibits vaccination outside government-listed facilities

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health on Monday prohibited the issuance of COVID-19 vaccines outside the government’s framework, warning that maladministration could result in fatalities.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that vaccines should only be administered at the health facilities designated by the ministry as well as by registered health care providers.

Kagwe noted the ministry had established administration of vaccines in areas other than designated centres, a situation he termed unacceptable.

“No vaccination should take place outside the Ministry of Health designated vaccination approved sites. If there any outreaches to be conducted, they must be carried out from the designated vaccination posts. This applied to both public and private facilities,” said Kagwe.

CS Kagwe said the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is solely being conducted by the Ministry of the Health in collaboration with counties so as to ensure safety and effectiveness given the stringent storage requirements.

He said health workers issuing the vaccines must also have received training regarding on administration of the vaccines.

“Vaccinations that are not properly administered can lead to unnecessary side effects that could potentially result in deaths,” he said.

He further warned health facilities charging for COVID-19 vaccination, and directed the Kenya Medical and Dentist Board to deregister facilities involved in the practice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops pull out

Kabul (AFP), Aug 30 – Rockets were fired at Kabul’s airport on Monday where US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan...

9 mins ago

County News

Drunk Nanyuki cop filmed harassing locals to undergo rehabilitation

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – A visibly drunk police officer who was filmed over the weekend harassing residents of Majengo in Nanyuki, Laikipia County...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IG Mutyambai warns against get-rich-quick schemes amid surge

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has advised Kenyans to shun get-rich-quick schemes saying the police service will sustain an...

1 hour ago

World

‘Work is work’: Afghan ex-minister now delivers food in Germany

Leipzig (Germany) (AFP), Aug 30 – He was once a minister in Afghanistan but quit, fed up with the corruption. Now in Germany, Sayed...

3 hours ago

Africa

Tight security, shops shut as SSudan warns against protests

Juba, South Sudan, Aug 30 –Security forces patrolled South Sudan’s capital Juba on Monday and many shops were shut as the authorities warned of a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Wanjigi says SGR project valued at Sh55bn when conceptualized in 2008

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Jimi Wanjigi, the businessman-cum-politician, who until recently was known as a political strategist and financier behind the 2013 and...

3 hours ago

County News

Kodiaga prison secures Sh40mn grant to set up sewage treatment plant

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 30 – The government has announced a Sh40 million grant for the development for a sewage treatment plant for Kisumu’s Kodiaga...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Jimi Wanjigi tells ‘old guard’ to quit 2022 race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Jimi Wanjigi, a businessman who claimed credit for the 2013 Uhuru-Ruto presidential ticket, has asked the current crop of...

5 hours ago