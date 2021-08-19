Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

MoH picks 26 more virus-triggered deaths as August toll crosses 50

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Ministry of Health has reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths obtained from data filed in August raising the cumulative fatalities to 4,404.

Twenty-six other deaths in relation to August had been picked, prior to Thursday when the additional deaths were filed.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also said 1,263 more people tested positive for the virus out of a sample size of 8,680 representing a positivity rate of 14.6 per cent.

In a statement shared to newsrooms, Kagwe also noted that 112 patients were discharged from healthcare facilities leaving out 1,982 patients still admitted.

Those in the hospitals include 146 who were under the Intensive Care Unit and 782 who were on supplementary oxygen.

Seventy-nine of the patients in the ICU were on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. No patient was under observation.

Another 9,845 are still under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

So far, 2, 221,704 people have been inoculated with the proportion of adults who have been fully vaccinated being 2.8 per cent.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,454,102 while second doses are 767,602. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 52.8 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent while females are at 45% per cent,” Kagwe added.

The majority of the cases were diagnosed in Nairobi (272), Kiambu (122), Makueni (80), Nyeri (76), Kitui (66), Nakuru (66), Machakos (53), Nyandarua (45), Embu (40) and Mombasa (36).

