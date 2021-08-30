MoH clears framework for administration of COVID vaccines by private facilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health has developed a framework for the deployment and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by private health facilities.

Kagwe, while issuing a briefing on the status of the pandemic on Monday, said the ministry has created a structure that will pave way for the private health facilities to order vaccines and inoculate Kenyans against the virus.

“We have a structure of the participation by the private sector, their account at theTreasury has been created for them to put money, the vaccines will, however, be administered by the Ministry of Health,” he added.

The CS further reiterated that the administration of the COVID-19 doses is free warning against illegal vaccination stations.

He prohibited COVID-19 vaccination outside the government-sanction framework saying it is risky and can be fatal.

“Vaccines not stored in cold chain facilities are likely to lose potency and will be of no use to those who receive them,” he added.

The CS said vaccines should only be issued at the health facilities listed by the Ministry of Health as well as registered health care providers.

“The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is solely being conducted by the Ministry of Health so as to ensure its safety,” he added noting that vaccines administered incorrectly can lead to unnecessary side effects.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Accredited facilities, Kagwe said, should submit reports on the vaccination including doses used and the number of people vaccinated.

He said the ministry will withhold vaccines for health facilities unable to account for its doses.