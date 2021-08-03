Connect with us

Capital News
County News

Met bureau forecasts end of cold season, dry spell in most of the country

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Kenya Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast an end of cold season in Nairobi and Rift Valley, with maximum temperatures in the said areas expected to range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Through a statement, the Agency’s Director Stella Aura however said most of the country will continue to experience sunny and dry conditions.

“The month of August marks the cessation of the cold season especially over the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County). The temperature outlook for August 2021 indicates that the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County) are expected to experience occasional cold/cool conditions,” she said.

The monthly weather outlook showed slightly warmer than average temperatures are expected over much of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and Southern Rift Valley as well as the North-western parts of the country.

Warmer than average temperatures are expected over the Coastal Strip, the South-eastern Lowlands and the Northeast in August.

The agency said enhanced rainfall were expected in some parts of Rift Valley were likely to provide sufficient soil moisture to sustain agricultural production, while on the other hand continuation of sunny and dry weather conditions, in the Northeastern, Southern Lowlands and parts of the Northwestern will result in diminishing pastures for livestock and water for human consumption in these regions.

“Close monitoring of the situation is therefore necessary to avert loss of animals,” she stated.

The agency warned of a likely human to human/human to wildlife conflicts, with the expected sunny and dry conditions during the month of August over the ASAL regions, due to reduction in availability of water, foliage and pasture for the livestock in the pastoral regions.

The agency also predicted a chance of flooding in low-lying areas and flood plains especially those in the Lake Victoria Basin region where occasional rainfall is expected. Cases of lightning strikes are likely in the Lake Victoria Basin and Highlands West of Rift Valley.

In the month of July, several parts of the country remained generally dry. However, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the central and south Rift Valley, the Coastal Strip and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley recorded significant amounts of rainfall.

This rainfall was generally depressed.

