Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Cloudy conditions with light rains are expected over areas of Kasarani, Embakasi East, Roysambu, Dagoretti South, Langata, Westland, Embakasi North and Ruaraka/Kenya Met

County News

Met agency forecasts foggy weather conditions in Nairobi

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecasted foggy weather conditions in Nairobi, with light rains expected in most parts of the city.

The weather agency on Friday said the cold and foggy conditions in Nairobi will be experienced in the early morning hours and called upon drivers to exercise extra caution while driving.

Cloudy conditions with light rains are expected over areas of Kasarani, Embakasi East, Roysambu, Dagoretti South, Langata, Westland, Embakasi North and Ruaraka.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US, UK sending troops to evacuate nationals as Taliban advance across Afghanistan

Kabul (AFP), Aug 12 – The United States and Britain ordered the deployment Friday of thousands of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate their nationals,...

36 mins ago

Africa

Zambia counts votes from close election as army reinforced

Lusaka, Zambia, Aug 13 – Vote counting was underway in Zambia on Friday after a hard-fought general election that saw social media throttled in...

1 hour ago

County News

Lands Ministry lists Athi Smart City as a project of national importance

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Ministry of Lands has listed Athi Smart City as a project of national importance and has embarked preparations...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia denounces ‘destructive’ rebel alliance as war widens

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Aug 13 – Ethiopia denounced Thursday a “destructive alliance” unveiled this week between rebels from war-torn Tigray and a group from Oromia,...

2 hours ago

World

Six dead including suspected gunman in UK shooting

London (AFP), Aug 12 – Six people, including the suspected gunman, died Thursday following a “serious firearms incident” in the southwestern English city of...

4 hours ago

World

21 dead as torrential rainfall batters central China

Beijing (AFP), Aug 13 – At least 21 people died as heavy downpours struck central China’s Hubei province, authorities said Friday, weeks after record...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

Beijing, China, Aug 13 – China on Friday rejected the World Health Organization’s calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying...

4 hours ago

County News

Why women should consider vaginal rings to lower HIV/Aids infection

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 13 – In a bid to lower the daily infections rate of HIV/Aids in the country, researchers are keen to push...

5 hours ago