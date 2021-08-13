Met agency forecasts foggy weather conditions in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecasted foggy weather conditions in Nairobi, with light rains expected in most parts of the city.

The weather agency on Friday said the cold and foggy conditions in Nairobi will be experienced in the early morning hours and called upon drivers to exercise extra caution while driving.

Cloudy conditions with light rains are expected over areas of Kasarani, Embakasi East, Roysambu, Dagoretti South, Langata, Westland, Embakasi North and Ruaraka.