Matiangi to face MPs over Ruto’s security as the DP dismisses the probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 -Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is on Wednesday scheduled to field questions from a Parlimentary committee investigating the change of security at Deputy President William Ruto’s residences.

Matiangi’s office has confirmed that the CS will appear before the National Assembly departmental committee on Administration and National Security to shed light on what informed the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers from the DP’s office last week.

The GSU officers were replaced by Administration Police officers at the DP’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi and his rural home in Sugoi in what Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai termed as “normal changes.”

“The CS will appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security on Wednesday. Agenda is security of the Deputy President,” a communication from his office said Wednesday.

The CS was invited to the committee even as the DP dismissed the probe saying he is comfortable with the change of security at his homes.

“Parliamentary time should not be wasted on non-issues,” he said Tuesday.

PARLIAMENTARY time should not be WASTED on non-issues. The AP is a PROFESSIONAL SECURITY SERVICE and those who think its a down grade are WRONG. Parliament should instead focus on DEPLOYMENT to serious security SITUATIONS in areas where bandits are causing mayhem & destruction. pic.twitter.com/9fAbe5ugqy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 31, 2021

But even as Ruto appeared to downplay the issue, his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde wrote to the IG demanding reinstatement of the GSU officers.

Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso has defended the change of security saying it was normal police procedure but Ruto’s allies believe the act was part of the well elaborate choreographed schemes by the government to frustrate him (Ruto).

Ruto has been at loggerheads with the government in which he serves after a bitter fall-out with his boss President Kenyatta since March 2018 when the latter shook hands with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto on Tuesday welcomed the newly deployed AP guards at his Karen residence and treated them to a tea party.

The change of security that caught many Kenyans by surprise including a section of Ruto’s bitter critics followed President Kenyatta’s outburst where he dared Ruto to resign from government instead of criticizing it from within.

“I was not elected to sell Ice Cream,” he said, “I was elected to solve the problems Kenyans are facing, that includes lack of jobs for the millions of youths out there among others.”