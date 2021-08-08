Male, female condoms distributed in Kinyozi’s and salons in Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 8 – A Kisumu Community Based Organization, Nelson Mandela TB/HIV information centre, situated in Nyalenda slums is responding to challenges faced by young people growing up in slums in relation to their sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The organization’s team leader Erick Okioma points to condom distribution as the surest way to address Sexually Transmitted Diseases/Infections (STIs) and early or unplanned pregnancies.

Okioma says the centre is providing young people with vital messages in regard to their sexual lives.

He says every month, staff at the centre distributes male and female condoms to strategic places.

A team from Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (MESHA), that brings together science journalists in the country, caught up with Okioma on the distribution mission.

“Today, we are distributing condoms and we are identifying new condom distribution points. As you are aware this is a way of preventing new infections including STIs and early pregnancies,” he said.

He says they have been studying places that are frequented by the youth for steady supply of the condoms.

Okioma they have managed to stock about 10 barber shops and salon points in the slums with the condoms since they attract many young people.

“Most people go to kinyozis (barber shops) to have their hair cut, it is an open place where people can ask for condoms,” he said.

He reports high uptake of condoms in the designated areas.

Initially, Okioma says condoms were placed in hidden places, mostly in bars where they were not more accessible.

“Not all the people go to bars, mainly religious people. This group was locked out from getting condoms,” he said.

He says the feedback has the potential to change programming, policy and research aimed at improving adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

As a first step, the centre had offered education on sexual and reproductive health to those managing the designated areas so that they can trigger a debate with clients on condom use.

Okioma says the initiative is critical for the slum area which is gradually being dominated by the population that is at risk of contracting HIV.

“Some women have been asking where they can get female condoms, this is adding up to reducing new HIV infections in the country. It is part of the community effort,” he said.

The initiative in its infancy stage has distributed 4,000 male condoms and 300 female condoms.

Okioma explains that there was no demand for the female condoms in the past but with the education given out, the demand is steadily going up.

“A lady came the other day at the centre and asked for a female condom, it was around 7 pm and with curfew it is ideal having such a space where people can access that,” he said.

A barber, James Ochieng, says he receives four packets of male condoms every month and the uptake is encouraging.

“Here we are free, many young people who come for my services are free while picking these condoms,” he said.

Ochieng says the centre has been punctual in restocking once the stock is depleted.

Okioma further announced that they are compiling a database of people in the slums who are suffering from TB to enable the centre to offer timely information based on the medication.

“We are creating a platform to help these people and can help in making referrals of the patients to health facilities,” he said.

He called upon the Ministry of Health to recognize other health actors in the community and not only rely on community health workers.