Relatives of the deceased converged at the Yala sub-county and Siaya county referral hospitals on Friday to collect the bodies of their loved ones ahead of burial rites/CFM - Ojwang Joe

Capital Health

Malanga fuel tanker explosion victims to be buried on Friday

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 6 – The burial ceremony of twenty-two people who lost their lives when a fuel tanker exploded in Gem, Malanga, along Kisumu Busia road was scheduled to take place on Friday.
Relatives of the deceased converged at the Yala sub-county and Siaya county referral hospitals on Friday to collect the bodies of their loved ones ahead of burial rites.
The victims died on  July 18 when a petrol tanker burst into flames moments after it was involved in a head-on collision.
Those who died during the incident were reported to have been scooping leaking fuel from the trailer which had veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

Twenty people were severely injured and were subsequently admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

Gem Sub County Police Commander Charles Chacha said the incident in Gem Sub County left scores others with serious burns with 12 people having died on the spot.

The police boss said a trailer ferrying milk from Busia towards Kisumu had veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision with the petrol tanker.

“It was at this point when the petrol tanker instead hit another oncoming vehicle head-on causing the tanker to burst into flames,” said Chacha.

The tanker carrying fuel was heading towards Busia. The milk trailer however escaped the ugly accident.

The police chief said after the accident, locals poured into the highway scooping petrol that was flowing in every direction.

