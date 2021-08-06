Malanga fuel tanker explosion victims to be buried on Friday

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 6 – The burial ceremony of twenty-two people who lost their lives when a fuel tanker exploded in Gem, Malanga, along Kisumu Busia road was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Relatives of the deceased converged at the Yala sub-county and Siaya county referral hospitals on Friday to collect the bodies of their loved ones ahead of burial rites.

The victims died on July 18 when a petrol tanker burst into flames moments after it was involved in a head-on collision.

Those who died during the incident were reported to have been scooping leaking fuel from the trailer which had veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

Twenty people were severely injured and were subsequently admitted to various hospitals for treatment.