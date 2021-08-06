Malanga fuel tanker explosion victims to be buried on Friday

Twenty people were severely injured and were subsequently admitted to various hospitals for treatment.
Gem Sub County Police Commander Charles Chacha said the incident in Gem Sub County left scores others with serious burns with 12 people having died on the spot.
The police boss said a trailer ferrying milk from Busia towards Kisumu had veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision with the petrol tanker.
“It was at this point when the petrol tanker instead hit another oncoming vehicle head-on causing the tanker to burst into flames,” said Chacha.
The tanker carrying fuel was heading towards Busia. The milk trailer however escaped the ugly accident.
The police chief said after the accident, locals poured into the highway scooping petrol that was flowing in every direction.