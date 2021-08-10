Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
London's Tower Bridge is stuck in an open position due to a technical fault

World

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

Published

London (AFP), Aug 10 – London’s Tower Bridge reopened Tuesday to traffic, after a “technical failure” left the 19th-century landmark’s arms pointing skyward for almost twelve hours.

The two sections of the bridge had been stuck since mid-afternoon on Monday, when they had been due to open for a tall wooden ship, the Sailing Vessel Tenacious, according to the bridge’s schedule.

It is the second time in a year that the bridge, one of the most recognisable features of London’s skyline, has become stuck.

The bridge reopened to traffic at 01:45 BST (0045 GMT) on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

The bridge connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark across the River Thames, and its closure caused long queues to build up on either side of the crossing.

Built between 1886 and 1894, the landmark was at the time considered “the largest and most sophisticated bascule bridge ever completed”, according to its website.

The bascules — the word for the bridge’s arms, derived from the French word for “seesaw” — move up and down via four large cogs on each side. The cogs were initially powered by steam before an electro-hydraulic system was installed in the 1970s.

The bridge normally lifts around 800 times a year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In August 2020, it remained stuck for over an hour, causing traffic to become deadlocked in the surrounding areas.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Trial over Iran 1988 mass murder begins in Sweden

Stockholm (AFP), Aug 10 – An Iranian official accused of involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents goes on trial in...

4 mins ago

World

Japan apologises, pledges reform after woman’s death in immigration detention

Tokyo (AFP), Aug 10 – Japan on Tuesday apologised for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform...

6 mins ago

World

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Paris (AFP), Aug 9 – World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a “terrifying” UN climate science report with a mix...

7 hours ago

World

Suspected cathedral arsonist murders Catholic priest in France

Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre (France) (AFP), Aug 9 – A Rwandan refugee suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of...

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

U.S. businesses reading from a different script in trade spat with China

Businesses the world over have certain interests that override partisan political interests. Therefore, it is expected that businesspeople in both the U.S. and China...

13 hours ago

County News

No more Water Melon as Kalonzo unveils his presidential campaign centre in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has unveiled his five-point agenda which will form part of his manifesto as he...

13 hours ago

Corona Virus

745 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kenya with 12pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- The Ministry of Health has reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths with 3 having been registered in the last 24 hours....

13 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto: I’ve apologized to Harun Aydin who was branded a terrorist

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Deputy President William Ruto says he has apologized to his Turkish ally, Harun Aydin who was arrested on Saturday...

16 hours ago