Leaders condemn State’s decision to withdraw GSU from Ruto’s residences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – A section of leaders from across the political divide have condemned the withdrawal of Deputy President William Ruto’s security.

They faulted the Inspector General of Police for allowing the police to be partisan political players.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui asked security agencies to keep off of politics and ensure every leader has adequate security, their political standing notwithstanding.

He said leaders should be allowed to sell their agenda freely devoid of State intimidation.

He said: “Let us not politicise security in the country.”

The leaders spoke today during the burial of Senator Victor Prengei at Mariashoni in Molo Constituency that was also attended by Dr Ruto.

On his part, the Deputy President said he will not be distracted by his detractors hellbent on provoking him to engage in a bickering contest.

He said he was focused on pushing his bottom-up economic revolution that will lift millions of poor Kenyans from poverty.

The Deputy President said the security and economic well-being of Kenyans was more important than power sharing politics.

“Before we discuss our positions as leaders, we must first have a plan on how to create jobs and the empowerment of businesses and farmers.”

The leaders were Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, MPs Susan Kihika, Kipchumba Murkomen, Kimani Ngunjiri, Kimani Kuria, Hillary Kosgei, Oscar Sudi, Ndindi Nyoro, Rigathi Gachagua, Beatrice Kones and Julius Meli.

Others were Gideon Keter, Jayne Kihara, Martha Wangari, Charity Kathambi, Johanna Ng’eno, Liza Chelule, Olekina Ledama, Millicent Omanga, Samuel Poghisio and Samson Cherargei.

Also present were Christopher Lang’at, John Kinyua, Anwar Loitiptip, Philip Mpaayei, Aaron Cheruiyot and Nakuru Deputy Governor Erick Korir.

Ndindi asked those managing the security docket to respect Government institutions and handle those officers and their office bearers in accordance with the law.

He said: “Even if you do not respect Dr Ruto, please respect the office of the deputy president. Do not destroy that office the way you have destroyed other independent institutions.”

Rigathi said the IG cannot justify the withdrawal of Deputy President’s guards, saying the move was politically motivated.

He said: “We want to tell the IG that we are not stupid, we know GSU guards the homes of opposition leaders even though they do not hold any government office.”

Wangari called on the IG to reinstate Dr Ruto’s security as he is a Government official holding a public office.

He said: “This is the time to beef up your (Dr Ruto) security, not downgrade it.

His sentiments were echoed by Meli who said: “We urge the leaders involved to restore the Deputy President’s security and respect his office.”

Sudi urged Kenyans not to fall into the trap of a section of Government officials out to divide the country and incite Kenyans to violence.

He said: “I urge Kenyans to maintain peace no matter how much political temperatures rise in the country.”

Murkomen challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain to Kenyans why Dr Ruto was being humiliated and frustrated despite his commitment to his duties and responsibilities.

He said: “Tell us what Dr Ruto did to you to warrant the mistreatment he has been subjected to”.

On his part, Mwaura observed that Dr Ruto was being frustrated because of his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative.

He said: “The only crime you committed is to defend Kenyans and the constitution of Kenya that even the courts agreed with you.”

Omanga said it was unfortunate that the IG has resorted to frustrating the Deputy President using the same tactics he used of members of parliament

She said: “We want to warn the IG, your days are numbered.”

Cherargei said he will initiate a parliamentary session to deliberate on the outright assault on the security of leaders in the country.

Ng’eno urged the President not to allow political players in his government to tarnish his legacy by using state machinery to engineer violence.

He said: “We urge the president to leave a good legacy, and the best legacy he can leave behind is a peaceful country”.

Kosgei said it was time the president reevaluated his priorities and focus on development and the unity of the country.

He said: “We urge the president to get back on track and ensure the country holds peaceful elections in the 2022 general elections.”

Ngunjiri asked Atwoli to explain to Kenyans what he meant when he said that Dr Ruto will not be on the 2022 general election ballot paper.

He said: “He (Atwoli) must answer to us why he said you (Dr Ruto) will not be on the ballot.”

Kihika said Atwoli, Jubilee vice chair David Murathe and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho must record statements regarding their past utterances on Dr Ruto’s well-being.

She added: “During the La Mada meeting, Kibocho said that former internal security minister George Saitoti was with us and now he is no more. What did he mean?”

Korir and Chelule urged Dr Ruto’s detractors to stop humiliating the Deputy President as the move was causing unrest among his supporters.

“The decision to withdraw Deputy President’s has caused a lot of unnecessary concern in the region,” said the Nakuru deputy governor.

Ledama appealed to the Inspector General of Police not to misuse his office to frustrate those who hold positions in government.

He said: “I urge the IG, let us accord institutions the respect they deserve.”

Lang’at it was unfair for the IG to use his office to undermine the security of the Deputy President for political reasons.