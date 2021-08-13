Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Athi River Smart Green City project, which is intended to be pollution-free, is located 10 kilometres from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, alongside the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway/COURTESY

County News

Lands Ministry lists Athi Smart City as a project of national importance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Ministry of Lands has listed Athi Smart City as a project of national importance and has embarked preparations for a land use development plan.

In a public notice published by the National Director of Physical Planning Augustine Masinde on Friday, the ministry invited all stakeholders to participate in the planning process.

The plan seeks to promote optimization of the land , guide development of affordable housing units which is part of the Big Four Agenda and coordinate the provision of adequate social and physical infrastructure including the efficient transportation system that facilitates accessibility and connectivity with sustainable urbanization.

“The purpose of the plan is to provide a framework for coordinating various agencies and development partners in the development of the area,” National Director of Physical Planning said.

Masinde stated that the project is of national importance because it seeks to develop 500,000 housing units by next year.

He exuded confidence that the area has huge potential to spur urbanization and harness the full potential of the land through planning and development of a Smart City.

“The government plans to support the program by setting aside this land for deliver of affordable housing alongside other supporting infrastructures i.e. Universal Healthcare Coverage, Manufacturing and Food Security,” Masinde stated.

The Athi River Smart Green City project, which is intended to be pollution-free, is located 10 kilometres from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, alongside the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Development is set to begin in May 2022, and the first phase is expected to be done by the end of 2025.

The development will be home to a self-contained community including commercial, offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hotels & a green resort, golf course, schools, university, community centers, hospitals, sports, leisure, and entertainment facilities in addition to over 4,000 residential units.

Dubai-based Hilshaw Group was hired to serve as an exclusive advisor and project and financing consultant for the smart city project.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US, UK sending troops to evacuate nationals as Taliban advance across Afghanistan

Kabul (AFP), Aug 12 – The United States and Britain ordered the deployment Friday of thousands of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate their nationals,...

8 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopia denounces ‘destructive’ rebel alliance as war widens

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Aug 13 – Ethiopia denounced Thursday a “destructive alliance” unveiled this week between rebels from war-torn Tigray and a group from Oromia,...

28 mins ago

World

Six dead including suspected gunman in UK shooting

London (AFP), Aug 12 – Six people, including the suspected gunman, died Thursday following a “serious firearms incident” in the southwestern English city of...

2 hours ago

World

21 dead as torrential rainfall batters central China

Beijing (AFP), Aug 13 – At least 21 people died as heavy downpours struck central China’s Hubei province, authorities said Friday, weeks after record...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

Beijing, China, Aug 13 – China on Friday rejected the World Health Organization’s calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying...

3 hours ago

County News

Why women should consider vaginal rings to lower HIV/Aids infection

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 13 – In a bid to lower the daily infections rate of HIV/Aids in the country, researchers are keen to push...

3 hours ago

World

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

Rome (AFP), Aug 12 – Italian firefighterson Thursday battled hundreds of fires throughout the country’s south that have killed four people, fuelled by unrelenting...

13 hours ago

World

US to evacuate Afghanistan embassy staff as Taliban seize more provincial capitals

Herat (Afghanistan) (AFP), Aug 12 – The United States said Thursday it will send troops to evacuate embassy staff from Kabul, as a rapid...

13 hours ago