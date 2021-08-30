Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Administrative Secretary for Interior Winnie Guchu, who spoke to the press during a guided tour of the prison facility, said the resources were sourced by Water Sector Trust Fund/CFM - Ojwang Joe

County News

Kodiaga prison secures Sh40mn grant to set up sewage treatment plant

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 30 – The government has announced a Sh40 million grant for the development for a sewage treatment plant for Kisumu’s Kodiaga Maximum Prison and its environs.

Chief Administrative Secretary for Interior Winnie Guchu, who spoke to the press during a guided tour of the prison facility, said the resources were sourced by Water Sector Trust Fund.

The prison that is currently operating a conventional treatment plant has been embroiled in an environmental war with the community who accused them of emptying raw sewer into a local stream.

Guchu said the government has stepped in to address any environmental challenges posed by the outdated facilities at the prison.

“Water Sector Trust Fund is able to source for funds from different development partners, so the water treatment plant is a decentralized facility,” she said.

She announced the construction will begin October.

“The final designs are near completion and the engineers are here to make final arrangements to have a procurement call placed in the local dallies,” she said.

Guchu said a population of 10,000 people will benefit from the new facility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This includes Kodiaga Maximum Prison, Kodiaga Women Poison, hospital staff, prison staff and the neighboring community.

“We have a population of about 7,000 including inmates and the staff working here and another 3,000 people in the community that is neighboring the correctional facility,” she said.

Guchu said the facility will allow exhauster trucks to dispose of their contents from the field for treatment.

She noted that the new facility will require a small piece of land as opposed to the current system which has seven huge ponds taking up a huge parcel of land.

The Commissioner General of Prison Service Wycliffe Ogallo who accompanied the CAS said the prisons will remain with a good chunk of land for other purposes.

Ogallo said the current facility was developed to cater for 2,000 people but the pollution had increased significantly over time thus stretching the facility.

“We want to increase the capacity of our sewage system and more so to make it modern,” he said.

Once the plant is established, it will be handed over to Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (KIWASCO) for maintenance and operations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Jimi Wanjigi tells ‘old guard’ to quit 2022 race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Jimi Wanjigi, a businessman who claimed credit for the 2013 Uhuru-Ruto presidential ticket, has asked the current crop of...

1 hour ago

Africa

Nigeria’s troubled exit path for repentant jihadists

Maiduguri, Nigeria, Aug 30 – Gaunt men sit in the shade sewing hats while women in headscarves cook leaves, watching children play as the...

2 hours ago

World

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops pull out

Kabul (AFP), Aug 30 – Rockets were fired at Kabul’s airport on Monday where US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan...

2 hours ago

County News

I was not elected to sell Ice Cream, DP Ruto says of resignation calls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 -Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed calls for him to resign from the Jubilee government if dissatisfied instead of criticising...

5 hours ago

World

7-time Emmy winner Ed Asner dies age 91

Washington (AFP), Aug 30 – US television actor Ed Asner, winner of a record seven Emmy awards, has died at age 91, his family...

5 hours ago

World

North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor: UN agency

Seoul (AFP), Aug 30 – Nuclear-armed North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor in a “deeply troubling” development, the UN atomic...

5 hours ago

World

US carries out air strike to stop car bomb in Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Aug 29 – The United States said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul on Sunday, hours after...

8 hours ago

World

Who’s who in the Taliban leadership

Kabul (AFP), Aug 21 – The Taliban has not yet announced a new government after taking control of Afghanistan but the hardline Islamist group...

13 hours ago