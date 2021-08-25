KNH defends decision to relieve doctors on postgraduate training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday defended its decision to relieve doctors undertaking postgraduate studies from full time employment in a move the referral facility said was informed by the need to ensure the safety and well-being of patients.

The hospital maintained that training of post graduate medical officers is very rigorous and therefore such doctors cannot be on a full time employment, dismissing claims by union officials that it had fired its doctors.

“It is worth noting that the hospital management has adhered to all the terms of doctor’s engagement. The hospital and ultimately the patient will be the loser if such doctors were to be on full employment,” KNH Chief Executive Officer Benson Kamuri said.

Kamuri pointed out that the hospital would risk recording increased accidents and burnout among doctors associated with overwork and little or no sleep.

He vowed that he will not risk the lives of patients at the facility, at the expense of individuals’ career progression.

“During my watch, I will not sacrifice the quality care of patients so as to advance careers for few individuals,” he said.

He made the remarks after Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) staged demonstrations protesting alleged dismissal of doctors in postgraduate training.

Kamuri further said that in 2019, the hospital’s management also agreed to have medical officers on training to be employed on a 3 year renewable contract so as to cut on costs that would arise if they were employed on permanent and pensionable basis.

The bone of contention, according to chief executive, is that upon expiry of contracts for some of the officers, the hospital advertised positions internally calling upon suitable candidates to apply.

KMPDU filed a suit against the Hospital Management seeking to stop the recruitment process by the hospital but later agreed on out of court settlement.

It was then agreed that contracts of doctors affected by the decision would be renewed on a yearly basis until they complete their training and based on performance.

Later in June, KPMDU filed another suit seeking to compel the hospital to convert doctors’ terms of engagement from contract to permanent and pensionable.

Consequently, the hospital declined to renew the contracts and issued termination notices for KMPDU members for non-compliance of the consent filed in court.