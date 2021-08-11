Kituyi releases campaign video for next year’s State House race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 -Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference and Trade Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi has released a presidential campaign video at a time politicians are regrouping to form new alliances ahead of the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

In a short video circulated on social media on Wednesday, Kituyi said he understands Kenya’s challenges having faced several challenges ranging from hunger and shortage of basic necessities as a child raised from an economically disadvantaged family.

“I was raised in a poor background and from an earlier life, I experienced hunger and scarcity. I know what you are going through.But by the grace of God, I managed to get high-class education and had the privilege to serve as a Government minister and the first Kenyan Head of a United Nations organization,” he said.

Basing his experience of working in Government and the UN, he said he is capable of fighting poverty and has the skills required to solve development challenges in Kenya.

“I have dealt with challenges of development and fighting poverty, I have helped the government fashion solutions to development problems, I have advised presidents and cabinets on how to turn their countries around,” Kituyi said.

“I know how to deal with development challenges, I know what needs fixing, I have the toolkit for fixing it, I have the knowledge and experience to solve our national problems,” he added.

Mukhisa is among four candidates who have expressed interest to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta who is set to exit the office in 2022.

Others are Deputy President William Ruto, businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has neither confirmed nor denied his plans to vie for the seat.

Kenyatta, who had earlier vowed to support his deputy William Ruto as his successor has since ditched the plan and has since been propping up towards Ruto’s political competitors in the former National Super Alliance principals and KANU.

While the latter are banking on support from the current administration and Kenyatta’s solid political background, Ruto is selling his bottom-up economic approach.

Kituyi said his aims at turning around the fortunes of the country, currently struggling with an economic meltdown lately attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he also wants to save public resources from massive plundering that has gone on for years.

“We have different characteristics of localized problems, but our problems are very national. There are no solutions to the challenges a Digo is facing without a solution to the challenge of a vulnerable Kikuyu,” Kituyi said.

“We are walking into space with acute economic challenges coming up. It is the responsibility of the next government to show solidarity with the most vulnerable among us,” he pointed out during a recent interviews with Capital FM.

“We have to address ourselves to the pain of the most vulnerable in the country.”