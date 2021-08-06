Connect with us

Capital News
Ezekiel Mutua/FILE

Headlines

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua sent on terminal leave, Christopher Mutua to act

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenya Films and Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua was on Friday asked to proceed on a terminal leave, until the expiry of his term.

His second term contract is due to expire on October 25.

Christopher Mutua from Communications Authority of Kenya was appointed to replace him in acting capacity, for a period of two months.

Mutua was first appointed to the position in October 2015, and reappointed three years later.

His woes follow a report to the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) that the KFCB board met on June 30 when they deliberated on the renewal of contract of the CEO, a meeting that is said to have been unprocedural.

“The board of KFCB knowingly convened to deliberate and make a determination on a matter that is already predetermined as not feasible,” ICT CS Joe Mucheru said in a confidential letter regarding he matter.

The board was also accused of preventing an Inspector General of State Corporations from performing his duties, denying him an opportunity to take part in a board meeting contrary to Section (18) 2 of the State Corporation Act (Cap.446).

“Any decision made towards renewal of the CEO’s contract for a third term is illegal and void,” he further stated.

Mutua was quick to dismiss reports that he had been fired, adding that there was no vacancy at the office of the KFCB CEO.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr also came to Mutua’s defense saying he had been dismissed unlawfully.

