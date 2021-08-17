Connect with us

Police Spokesman Bruno Isohi Shioso.

Kenya

Kenya’s new Police Spokesman Bruno Isohi Shioso

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Bruno Isohi Shioso is the new Police Spokesman. Shioso, from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been on a UN secondment mission in New York. “Bruno Shioso is the new Police Spokesman,” Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said Tuesday. Shioso takes over from Owino who was moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons and named deputy Director in May. Owino had served in the position for more than 10 years. Owino is said to be eying the gubernatorial seat in Siaya next year. People close to him say he is planning to resign from the police service later this year, but he has not formally confirmed the information.

