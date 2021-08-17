Kenya’s new Police Spokesman Bruno Isohi Shioso

Popular
More on Capital News
Africa
Doha, Qatar, Aug 17 – A Kenyan security guard charged by Qatar with receiving money from a “foreign agent” to spread disinformation has left the...
Biden Administration
Berlin, Germany, Aug 17 – Germany’s president on Tuesday criticised Western powers over chaotic scenes at Kabul airport where thousands of Afghans gathered in a...
Africa
Niamey, Niger, Aug 17 – Armed men killed 37 civilians in a flashpoint region of western Niger where hundreds have died in jihadist attacks this...
BBI
NAIROBI, Kenya AUG 17 – The Court of Appeal is set to deliver the ruling on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 also known as...
BBI
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – ODM leader Raila Odinga now says he is ready for any ruling from the Appeals Court on the Building...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has intensified meetings with leaders from across the country as he seeks to solidify support...
World
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is also the leader of the Orange Democratic party is in Nakuru solidifying...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – It is now official! The ruling Jubilee party has announced it will seeking to seal a pre-election coalition with...