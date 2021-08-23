Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenyan truck drivers are a major target of attacks in South Sudan.

Kenya

Kenyan trucks warned to keep off South Sudan border over insecurity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23- Kenyan transporters were Monday warned against crossing the border to South Sudan, over increased insecurity along the Nimule-Juba highway.

In a statement, Kenya Transporters Association Chairperson Newton Wang’oo indicated that several drivers have so far been killed with their trucks either burnt or vandalized.

He advised all transporters to withdraw their services to South Sudan until security is guaranteed.

“We wish to advise all transporters not to risk the lives of their drivers and their trucks by continuing to offer transport services to South Sudan as the country remains highly volatile,” he urged.

Those already en route were urged to deliver the goods to the customs yard at Elegu Border.

Wang’oo further called on South Sudan Government to protect drivers and trucks in the country and also compensate for lost lives and destroyed properties.

The highway is notorious for ambushes and illegal roadblocks by some of the militia groups in South Sudan.

In April this year, the association had given a similar warning over insecurity within the highway.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country returned to normalcy after seven years of war in February 2020, following the formation of a transitional government of national unity.

Some groups have, however, refused to sign the peace deal, allowing continued sporadic attacks on civilians across the country.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

Deadly firefight at Kabul airport as US boosts airlift

Kabul (AFP), Aug 23 – Western security forces were involved in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen Monday at Kabul airport, as US...

3 mins ago

Biden Administration

Biden hopeful for ending Afghan airlift on time, orders airlines’ help

Washington (AFP), Aug 23 – President Joe Biden on Sunday said he still hopes to complete the “heartbreaking” evacuation from Afghanistan by the end...

4 mins ago

BBI

Let’s now work together to build Kenya, Ruto tells BBI proponents after humiliating defeat

KIRINYAGA, Kenya Aug 22-Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders from across the political divide to work together to get the country back on...

2 hours ago

World

At least 21 dead in flooding in US state of Tennessee

Washington (AFP), Aug 22 – Devastating floods after record rainfall in the southern US state of Tennessee have left at least 21 people dead...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 880,460 doses of Moderna vaccine from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Kenya received the first batch of 880,460 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government, the first...

4 hours ago

World

Biden hopes to end Afghan airlift on time as Taliban blame US for chaos

Kabul (AFP), Aug 22 – US President Joe Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of...

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Kenya as a Nation-State founded on Cultural diversity  

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 recognizes culture as the foundation of the Nation and as the cumulative civilization of the Kenyan people and nation....

14 hours ago

World

Afghan baby girl born on US military plane in Germany

Berlin (AFP), Aug 22 – An Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on a US military plane shortly after arriving on an...

15 hours ago