Eliud Kipchoge won the 2021 Olympics marathon.

Kenyan anthem blasted twice as curtains draw on Tokyo Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The National anthem was belted twice on Sunday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo with Peres Jepchirchir and Eliud Kipchoge receiving their Marathon gold medals.

The two medal ceremonies were reserved for the closing day with the two events having been staged in the City of Sapporo, 832km away from the Capital Tokyo.

Kenya ensured they finished the two-week sporting extravaganza on a high with Kipchoge laying the marker with the gold in the final event this morning.

Kenya finished third in the athletics medal rankings, with USA finishing top with 26 medals while Italy was second with five medals, all of them gold.

Overall, Kenya finished 19th in the world and was the best ranked country in Africa with 10 medals; four gold, four silver and two bronze.

