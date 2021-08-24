Connect with us

Corona Virus

Kenya vaccinates 72,760 against COVID-19 on a single day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Kenya said it vaccinated 72,760 people with the first COVID-9 jab on Monday, the highest number on a single day since the exercise kicked off in March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 3,826 people also received their second jab.

Over 2.5 million people had been vaccinated by Tuesday, among them 786,340 who had been vaccinated fully.

Kagwe further announced that 1,166 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 9,924 raising the total caseload to 230,794.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 11.8 percent.

Kagwe pointed out that 36 patients had succumbed to the disease, one of them on Monday while 35 were late death reports after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, May June, July and August 2021.

This pushed fatalities to 4,564.

1,901 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease bringing total recoveries to 215,374.

On Monday, Kenya received the first batch of 880,460 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government, the first time the vaccine was received in the country.

The Health Ministry said this is part of the 1.76 million doses donated by the US government through the COVAX facility.

The Moderna doses are set to boost the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise, supporting the government’s quest to get at least 10 million adult population vaccinated by December 25.

The vaccines were received by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache who announced the increase of vaccination centres from the current 800 to 3,000 to offer one specific type of vaccine.

“We plan to allocate one vaccine type to each vaccination post. We do not want to have a cross mix of vaccines within facilities so that those designated to offer Pfizer will offer Pfizer, those designated to offer Moderna or AstraZeneca will do so. This will enable people to choose which post to be vaccinated at,” Mochache said.

She said the ministry targets to vaccinate at least 150,000 people a day after receiving freezers with a 3 million dose capacity.

“Last week alone, we attained a daily vaccination rate of 40,000 people per day and on Friday we hit a record of 70 thousand vaccinations in a single day placing us on focus on course to achieving our target of administering 150,000 doses daily before the end of September,” she said.

Vaccine Taskforce Chairperson Dr. Willis Akhwale said Kenyans will be vaccinated with the vaccine that will be available at the vaccination centre that they visit with no option of choosing specific vaccine types.

“We are trying as much as we can to have one particular vaccine within a vaccination post and if you go there, you will be vaccinated with that vaccine. We may however have two different vaccines in the coming days when we receive Pfizer but they will be administered from different clinic areas and people will not be allowed to choose,” he said on Monday when 880,460 d0ses of Moderna vaccines arrived from the US through the COVAX facility.

He reiterated that that there is no vaccine that is superior to the other when it comes to prevention of severe diseases and prevention of death.

“We shall not be emphasizing on the brand names but rather ensuring that every eligible Kenyan gets vaccinated against COVID-19. Kenyans should make a point to be vaccinated regardless of the brand for them to be safe,” he said.

In this article:
