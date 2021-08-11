Kenya, South Africa officials hold talks in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and her South African counterpart Dr Naledi Pandor held talks in Nairobi on Wednesday to review plans for an inaugural session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between the two countries.

The two were expected to hold a joint press briefing later on Wednesday.

The talks seek to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and with the JCC framework expected to provide a platform to explore areas of cooperation to strengthen economic ties.

The JCC is also expected to activate engagements between government departments in both countries to expand cooperation within the various sectors.

“While in Nairobi, Minister Pandor will deliver an invitation from President Ramaphosa to HE President Kenyatta on a State Visit to South Africa at the end of 2021,” a statement released by the South Africa Department Ff International Relations and Cooperation read.

South Africa and Kenya have several bilateral agreements in place including six which were signed during former President Jacob Zuma’s State Visit to Kenya in 2016.

“Since the signing of the agreements, co-operation between the public and private sectors of South Africa and Kenya has remained vigorous and sustained. The Departments of Trade and Industry, Home Affairs, Tourism, Transport, Correctional Services, Defence, Basic Education, Human Settlements, and Public Enterprises, among others, continue to engage in sharing best practices in projects and hosting reciprocal technical visits,” the South African foreign ministry indicated.