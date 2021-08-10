Kenya registers 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, positivity at 14.5 per cent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 1,183 COVID-19 cases in the country out of 8,144 samples tested pushing cases reported since March 2020 to 213,756.

The infection rate nationwide was reported at 14.5 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,827 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide including 135 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The CS further announced that 32 patients had succumbed to the disease, one of whom died within the 24-hour reporting period. The other 31 were reported from facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May June, July and August.

The newly reported deaths pushed cumulative fatalities to 4,211.

Another 1,318 patients were however discharged after recovering from the disease raising total recoveries to 198,786.

The countrywide vaccination program had reached 1.8 million people among them 710,711 who had received their second jab.

The government which had set a target of 10 million vaccinated adults by December 25 issued a new directive making vaccination compulsory for public servants.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new directive is contained in a confidential circular issued to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

In the circular seen by Capital FM News, public servants are required to get vaccinated by August 23 failure to which they will face disciplinary action.

“It was also observed that some public servants have deliberately avoided being vaccinated so that they can stay from work under disguise of working from home. This has negatively affected service delivery to the public,” Kinyua stated in the memo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 26, when the first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine was shipped in.

Kinyua said all public servants will be prioritized in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

On Friday, Kenya received some 182,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Greek government in what raised the number of vaccines received in the country since the first shipment to 2,323,100.

CS Kagwe said the government expects more vaccine doses to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign.