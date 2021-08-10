Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kenya registers 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, positivity at 14.5 per cent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 1,183 COVID-19  cases in the country out of 8,144 samples tested pushing cases reported since March 2020 to 213,756.

The infection rate nationwide was reported at 14.5 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,827 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide including 135 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The CS further announced that 32 patients had succumbed to the disease, one of whom died within the 24-hour reporting period. The other 31 were reported from facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May June, July and August.

The newly reported deaths pushed cumulative fatalities to 4,211.

Another 1,318 patients were however discharged after recovering from the disease raising total recoveries to 198,786.

The countrywide vaccination program had reached 1.8 million people among them 710,711 who had received their second jab.

The government which had set a target of 10 million vaccinated adults by December 25 issued a new directive making vaccination compulsory for public servants.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new directive is contained in a confidential circular issued to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

In the circular seen by Capital FM News, public servants are required to get vaccinated by August 23 failure to which they will face disciplinary action.

“It was also observed that some public servants have deliberately avoided being vaccinated so that they can stay from work under disguise of working from home. This has negatively affected service delivery to the public,” Kinyua stated in the memo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 26, when the first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine was shipped in.

Kinyua said all public servants will be prioritized in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

On Friday, Kenya received some 182,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Greek government in what raised the number of vaccines received in the country since the first shipment to 2,323,100.

CS Kagwe said the government expects more vaccine doses to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Uhuru’s bid to unite NASA principals and KANU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders...

1 hour ago

Africa

Seven dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Algiers (AFP), Aug 10 – Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria, the interior minister...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Somalia PM Mohammed Hussein arrives in Kenya for bilateral talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble arrived in Kenya Tuesday for bilateral talks after months of diplomatic tensions with...

3 hours ago

business

Kenya plans to boost horticulture exports to China

NAIROBI, Aug. 9 – Kenya is seeking to increase its horticulture exports to China in order to boost its revenues, the industry said on...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi protests IEBC’s campaign limit for presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Parliament to review the campaign spending limits of the August...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

US warns citizens against travel to France over Covid concerns

Washington (AFP), Aug 10 – The US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France over rising coronavirus cases in the...

4 hours ago

County News

Kakuzi names former AG Githu Muigai to chair newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has been appointed as the chairperson of the newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee...

4 hours ago

World

Iranian ex-official denies part in 1988 executions in Sweden trial

Stockholm (AFP), Aug 10 – Lawyers for a former Iranian prison official denied his involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents...

4 hours ago