Kenya records 35 more COVID-19 deaths pushing fatalities to 4,635

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Ministry of Health Thursday reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths including 34 which were filed from data audited in July and August raising the cumulative fatalities in the country to 4,635.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 817 more people tested positive for the virus out of a sample size of 6,350 representing a positivity rate of 12.9 percent

Kagwe also noted that 644 more patients had recovered from the disease including 85 who were discharged from healthcare facilities and another 559 who were released from home-based isolation and care program.

Total recoveries stood at 216,771 by August 26.

So far, Kagwe said, 2, 649, 820 people had been inoculated with the proportion of adults who have been fully vaccinated being 2.9 percent.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 42.9 percent with the majority being males at 55 percent while females are at 45 percent,” he said.

Nairobi accounts for the highest cases at 215 followed by Kiambu(110), Nakuru(45), Kericho(44), Uasin Gishu(35), and Machakos (32).

Kenya was set to receive 4.5 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines by mid-September to boost the ongoing vaccination exercise.

The government is currently administering AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines across the country.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with journalists on Wednesday, Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Chairperson Willis Akhwale said 1.7 million doses of Pfizer and 2 million doses of Sinopharm will arrive in September.

Akhwale said another 393,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive by the end of August in addition to 500,000 doses expected in the coming weeks.

He had earlier announced that Kenyans will be inoculated with the vaccine that will be available at the vaccination center warning against having a preference.

“We are trying as much as we can to have one particular vaccine within a vaccination post and if you go there, you will be vaccinated with that vaccine. We may, however, have two different vaccines in the coming days when we receive Pfizer but they will be administered from different clinic areas and people will not be allowed to choose,” he said on Monday when 880,460 doses of Moderna vaccines arrived from the US through the COVAX facility.