Kenya deports Turkish businessman Harun Aydin amid political storm pitting DP Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Kenya has deported a Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who has close links to Deputy President William Ruto, two days after his arrest on arrival from Uganda.

His lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi said he was expecting him to be arraigned in court on Monday morning.

“We have been here since morning and he has not been brought,” the lawyer said, accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and others allied to Ruto. “We have learned that the state has deported him.”

Ahmednassir said “if he had committed a crime he could have been presented in court to face justice instead of deporting him.”

He has vowed to challenge the move in court.

“As his lawyers, we will challenge the process to deport him because deportation is done according to certain procedures and laws. The government cannot just deport because someone is a friend to the Deputy President and we will challenge that,” he stated at the Kahawa Law courts where Aydin was expected to be arraigned, “We will bring him back to this country, whether it is this year, whether it is next year or the other year, it doesn’t matter.”

Aydin was arrested Saturday on arrival from Uganda and was being interrogated by Immigration officers and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) detectives on whether he had engaged in criminal activities.

On Saturday, a senior police officer at Police Headquarters told Capital FM News that indeed “The Turkish is under arrest and is being interrogated over criminal activities.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He did not elaborate but another security source said security forces were particularly keen to establish how he has been entering and exiting the country due to discrepancies in his travel documents.

Ruto was stopped from travelling to Uganda with Aydin on August 2, due to lack of clearance from the President but he has protested saying he is not required to seek permission to travel having travelled without clearance for the past nine years.

He asked the government “not to use the criminal justice system to drive the country’s politics”.

The Deputy President said political differences among leaders should not result in the oppression of ordinary citizens and the derailment of government development programmes.

He asked Kenyans not to allow politicians to take them back to tribal and divisive politics.

Ruto told Inooro Radio last week that the Turkish businessman was a reputable man and that he had helped him acquire Sh15 billion from Equity bank to set up a vaccine manufacturing plant in Uganda.

And on Sunday the DP said, “I do not associate with terrorists.”

The government has not issued any formal statement on the matter, and there was no official was willing to comment on it Monday.