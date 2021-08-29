Kenya, China MPs commit to strengthen ties through inter-parliamentary framework

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – The Kenyan and Chinese parliaments have held their second engagement within a year under the Inter-Parliamentary Exchange Mechanism during which they reviewed the fight against COVID-19 and formulation of post-pandemic economic recovery strategies.

The meeting which was co-chaired by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi and Wang Chen, who is the Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) also discussed trade imbalance between the two countries.

Addressing the Opening Session of the forum, on Friday Cheboi stated that the inter-parliamentary exchanges provide a great opportunity to share on legislative and policy areas that the two legislatures can improve on to accelerate socio and economic development to the benefits of the citizens.

Other members of the Kenyan delegation pointed out that there is need for international cooperation in the global governance of public health, adding that the global community must as far as possible be prepared in the event another pandemic breaks out.

The Chinese delegation said their country has managed to control COVID-19 by implementing a very elaborate COVID-19 control strategy, including early detection, testing, cessation of movement, isolation and treatment.

“The delegation also attributed the success in COVID-19 containment to good will and great cooperation across Chinese society. The two delegations agreed to strengthen their partnership in combating not only the current pandemic but also future pandemics,” a joint statement shared by Parliament’s Media Relations Office, read.

In order to deepen and strengthen inter-parliamentary relations between Kenya and China, Cheboi emphasized on the need to brace environmental and international cooperation.

“The need for the Chinese Government to expand Kenyan export to the Chinese market and further set up agricultural firms in Kenya to enhance value addition of Kenya products and agricultural skills transfer to our farmers in order to address the huge trade imbalance between the two countries,” the delegation which comprised of the Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore, Shakeel Shabbir (Chair, Kenya-China Friendship Group), and Katoo ole Metito who is the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations, stated.

In a bid to create employment among the Kenyan youth while offering skills transfer to the Kenyan population, the Chinese delegation undertook to offer more direct investments in infrastructure development, agricultural partnerships, E-commerce, manufacturing and to initiate Business to Business partnerships.

Moving forward, the two delegations agreed to deepen and maintain friendship through increased parliamentary exchanges under the auspices of the China-Kenya Friendship Group.

“The world is experiencing many challenges arising from the global pandemic thus the need for countries to stay together to build peace and prosperity in the face of the pandemic,” Chen told the virtual meeting.