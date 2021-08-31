Kenya begins lobbying for Commonwealth Secretary General’s Post

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Kenya kicked off lobbying for The Commonwealth Secretary General’s post Tuesday, following the nomination of Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Tuesday, Juma was unveiled before diplomats of the members states of the Commonwealth in Nairobi setting the stage for the East African nation to commence intense lobbying for the prestigious post.

Voting will take place in October this year or March 2022 when.

Juma who is leveraging on her wide range of expertise in the field of diplomacy to get the job told the diplomats that she is the most suitable candidate for the job.

“The reason we have this candidature is because I believe firmly that I am a visionary, strategic, innovative and trans-formative leader with a track record of successful public service, proven commitment and integrity that I have developed in service in government, in research and policy institutions, in private organizations at the national, regional and international levels,” she said.

She stressed on technical competencies in the security, development and humanitarian domains.

Juma’s candidature is premised on three key main agendas namely commitment, strengthening of connections among member states and seeking to build consensus, pillars which she affirms that will make the organization robust.

“At the core of my vision is to build consensus and galvanize collective action by member states as this will enable us address the challenges that face us. I will also leverage the opportunities presented by our diversity for development and shared prosperity,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said that once approved, she will endeavour towards delivering an effective Secretariat which will be driven by members states’ priorities that optimize and draw on the diverse advantages and the potential of the Commonwealth.

“The Secretariat that I will lead will work with all member states to bolster unity of the Commonwealth family, deploy innovative ways of maintaining existing and forging new partnerships with critical stakeholders,” she said.

Patricia Scotland QC is the 6th Commonwealth Secretary-General and has been in office since April 1, 2016.

Holders of the position usually serve for a period of four years which is renewable once.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries.

The members work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace, amplify the voice of small states, and protect the environment.