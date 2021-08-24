Connect with us

August 24, 2021: Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo (right) with her counterpart Amb. Liberata Mulamula (right) Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania.

Kenya

Kenya and Tanzania sign new MOUs to strengthen diplomatic ties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Diplomatic Consultations, Education and demarcation of boundaries so as to strengthen bilateral relations.

Speaking after the fourth session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between the two countries,  Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo said the meeting marked the beginning of reinforcing great bilateral relations with Tanzania.

“I am delighted that over 7 ministers came. That shows the commitment of Tanzania to this relationship and were delighted to host them,” Omamo said.

Her Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula pointed said the meeting is committed to ensuring that the MOUs will be implemented without obstacles.

“We have agreed on fundamental issues and I have no doubt that they will be implemented smoothly but most importantly as we continue to strengthen our diplomatic ties,” she said

The two further announced that the two countries agreed to unlock non-tariff barriers which have been affecting trade between them.

“So far we have dealt with over 30 out of 64 barriers and we will continue to discuss that but we are so excited that we are rejuvenating many of the agreements that we have signed,” Omamo said.

The move comes two months after Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu‘s visit to Kenya where she and President Uhuru Kenyatta committed to strengthen ties after months of strained relations.

The leaders agreed to deepen bilateral relations, after a tense period under the leadership of former President, the late John Pombe Magufuli.

They also agreed to eliminate barriers hindering the smooth flow of trade between the two East African countries.

Suluhu noted that Kenya had invested in more than 500 trade deals in Tanzania, which has saw more than 50,000 Tanzanians employed.

In Kenya, she said, there are 33 Tanzanian companies that have invested in multi-billion shillings trade deals.

“We have agreed on ways of enhancing trade between the two countries and more so in agriculture, fishing, industries and tourism,” she said.

