KCPE and KCSE registration exercise extended for two weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – The Ministry of Education has extended the registration of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations for two weeks.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) George Magoha said the exercise that was to lapse on Saturday will now be conducted until August 14, 2021.

The review of the exercise was made following a request by Head Teachers and Principals who sought more time “to mop up all candidates that may not have been registered by the deadline.”

The school heads cited different reasons including the school movements attributed to the effects of COVID-19.

“The Government has, therefore, decided to extend the registration deadline by two weeks in order to give an opportunity to schools to ensure all candidates are registered, in the spirit of leaving no child behind in the education sector,” Magoha said.

In effect, CS Magoha has urged all school heads to ensure that no bona fide candidate is locked out of the process even as he stressed that late registration will not be allowed.

The 2021 KCPE candidates will sit for their exams from March 7, 2022 to March 10, 2022 while the KCSE candidates will commence theirs in March 11, 2022 and conclude in April 1, 2022.

“Any candidate who fails to register for the 2021 examination to be sat in March 2022 will only be allowed to sit the examination in December 2022,” he said.

The registration deadline will be followed with a verification of candidates’ registration details as captured in the 2021 KCPE and KCSE nominal rolls between August 16th and 27th, 2021.

Magoha has subsequently notified the Head Teachers and Principals that the duly signed nominal rolls, and medical reports for candidates with special needs should be submitted to Sub County Directors of Education together with the other registration documents.

By July 31st, 2021, a total of 1,218,892 KCPE candidates had registered for the exams across 28,248 centres while 824,392 KCSE candidates had registered for the exams across 10,384 centres.

The number of KCPE and KCSE candidates who registered for the exams in 2021 rose by 2.29 % and 9.54 % from the1,191,616 and 752,602 candidates who registered for the exams in 2019 respectively.

CS Magoga attributed the rise in this year’s registration to “the success of the government’s policy of 100 percent transition which started in 2018”.