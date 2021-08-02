Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education CS George Magoha supervises the opening of KCSE exams in Kisumu Central examinations container on November 4, 2019. /COURTESY.

Headlines

KCPE and KCSE registration exercise extended for two weeks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – The Ministry of Education has extended the registration of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations for two weeks.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) George Magoha said the exercise that was to lapse on Saturday will now be conducted until August 14, 2021.

The review of the exercise was made following a request by Head Teachers and Principals who sought more time “to mop up all candidates that may not have been registered by the deadline.”

The school heads cited different reasons including the school movements attributed to the effects of COVID-19.

“The Government has, therefore, decided to extend the registration deadline by two weeks in order to give an opportunity to schools to ensure all candidates are registered, in the spirit of leaving no child behind in the education sector,” Magoha said.

In effect, CS Magoha has urged all school heads to ensure that no bona fide candidate is locked out of the process even as he stressed that late registration will not be allowed.

The 2021 KCPE candidates will sit for their exams from March 7, 2022 to March 10, 2022 while the KCSE candidates will commence theirs in March 11, 2022 and conclude in April 1, 2022.

“Any candidate who fails to register for the 2021 examination to be sat in March 2022 will only be allowed to sit the examination in December 2022,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The registration deadline will be followed with a verification of candidates’ registration details as captured in the 2021 KCPE and KCSE nominal rolls between August 16th and 27th, 2021.

Magoha has subsequently notified the Head Teachers and Principals that the duly signed nominal rolls, and medical reports for candidates with special needs should be submitted to Sub County Directors of Education together with the other registration documents.

By July 31st, 2021, a total of 1,218,892 KCPE candidates had registered for the exams across  28,248 centres while 824,392 KCSE  candidates had registered for the exams across  10,384 centres.

The number of KCPE and KCSE candidates who registered for the exams in 2021 rose by 2.29 % and 9.54 % from the1,191,616 and 752,602 candidates who registered for the exams in 2019 respectively.

CS Magoga attributed the rise in this year’s registration to “the success of the government’s policy of 100 percent transition which started in 2018”.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees

Washington (AFP), Aug 2 – The United States said Monday it will take in thousands more Afghan refugees, fearing for the safety of people...

3 mins ago

Capital Health

WHO’s plan on second-phase COVID-19 origin tracing politicized: Chinese embassy

LONDON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) — The work plan of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the second phase of investigation into the origins of...

36 mins ago

Kenya

PM Johnson’s gift to President Kenyatta at the end of UK visit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s gift to President Kenyatta as part of their bilateral. After the success of the Safari Rally, the PM gave...

42 mins ago

Africa

Tanzania opposition arrests dent hopes of political change

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Aug 2 – When Samia Suluhu Hassan took up the reins of power in Tanzania four months ago, there was hope...

43 mins ago

Headlines

MP Didmus Barasa charged with assaulting contractor in Sh3.4mn pay dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Baraza was charged Monday following arrest over assault of a contractor Stephen Wekesa Masinde...

1 hour ago

County News

MP Didmus Barasa arrested for assaulting a contractor demanding Sh3.4mn in viral video

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Baraza was arrested Monday following a viral video in which he was seen assaulting...

3 hours ago

County News

It’s day 1 for over 1 million Form One students amid COVID curbs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2- Over one million candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations for 2020 have started reporting...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KMA Urges Govt to Prioritize Healthcare Workers’ Safety Amid Covid surge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2- The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has called on the government to protect and prioritize the wellbeing of frontline healthcare workers...

4 hours ago