July 21, 2021| Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka chairs a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at his private office in Karen/Dennis Kavisu

BBI

Kalonzo urges respect to constitutional limits, concedes BBI loss

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has joined other ex-NASA Principals in urging respect for the Court of Appeal judgment that sustained annulment the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review process.

Musyoka, in a statement issued on Friday, called upon Kenyans to abide by the ruling, saying no nation can exist outside the rule of law.

The Wiper leader also said there was no loser following the ruling, noting that a stronger democracy will lead to a greater Kenya.

“It is therefore incumbent that we respect the Court of Appeal decision on the matter and urge that we return to nation building, strengthening our institutions as we create a better future for generations to come,” stated Musyoka.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his part said it was time to move on, and that parties that were involved in the process will each make their own decisions on how to proceed going forward.

Odinga however noted that the ruling is not the end of the conversation on review on the Constitution, adding that the BBI initiative was never a “destination but a journey in an ever evolving way of life.”

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi said it was time to shift focus on other pressing matters like reviving the economy and managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mudavadi also called for the respect of the rule of law.

“The spirit of the Constitution is bigger than all of us. We vested the power to interpret it in the courts. The judges have pronounced themselves, let us respect the judgment and focus on the revival of the economy as we foster National Cohesion,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Ford Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

“The second highest court has passed its verdict on BBI. We must respect it even where there is disagreement. Therein lies the foundation and cost of our democracy. The Supreme Court is lying in wait for any other/further legal challenge,” said Wetangula.

