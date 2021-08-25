Kalonzo honours DCI summons in Yatta land grabbing probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Wednesday, to record a statement following summons in an ongoing investigation over his Yatta farm.

The visit follows a similar one he made in January 2021 after Deputy President William Ruto accused him of grabbing the 200-acre piece of land from the National Youth Service (NYS).

Just arrived at the Director of Criminal Investigations accompanied by my legal team to honour the summons pic.twitter.com/uI5ienNM6X — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) August 25, 2021

Kalonzo denies grabbing the land: “I own the land legally, the claim by the Deputy President are outrageous and I challenge him to substantiate his allegations.”

Musyoka who has declared interest to vie in next year’s presidential election has been at loggerheads with Ruto who is also in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends on August 9, 2022.

The former Vice President has on numerous occasions accused Ruto of being the biggest land grabber in the country claims also dismissed by Ruto.

Ruto was once charged with grabbing land belonging to a businessman in Rift Valley who later won the case before the DP was was ordered to surrender it.