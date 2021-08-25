Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (centre) accompanied his lawyers led by Senator James Orengo (left) and Mutula Kilonzo Junior (right) at the DCI Headquarters on August 25, 2021.

Headlines

Kalonzo honours DCI summons in Yatta land grabbing probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Wednesday, to record a statement following summons in an ongoing investigation over his Yatta farm.

The visit follows a similar one he made in January 2021 after Deputy President William Ruto accused him of grabbing the 200-acre piece of land from the National Youth Service (NYS).

Kalonzo denies grabbing the land: “I own the land legally, the claim by the Deputy President are outrageous and I challenge him to substantiate his allegations.”

Musyoka who has declared interest to vie in next year’s presidential election has been at loggerheads with Ruto who is also in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends on August 9, 2022.

The former Vice President has on numerous occasions accused Ruto of being the biggest land grabber in the country claims also dismissed by Ruto.

Ruto was once charged with grabbing land belonging to a businessman in Rift Valley who later won the case before the DP was was ordered to surrender it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline

Kabul (AFP), Aug 25 – Afghans on Wednesday faced an increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden confirmed...

17 mins ago

Africa

China could become first country to control Delta outbreak: CNN

NEW YORK, Aug. 25-China scored a victory with its stringent zero-COVID-19 approach, as no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday nationwide...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Washington (AFP), Aug 24 – The effectiveness against infection of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines dropped from 91 percent before the Delta variant...

3 hours ago

World

Why is August 31 the date for the US pullout from Afghanistan?

Washington (AFP), Aug 25 – US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he aims to have all US forces out of Afghanistan by August...

3 hours ago

Africa

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with ‘hostile’ Morocco

Algiers (AFP), Aug 24 – Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said Tuesday that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Morocco due to “hostile...

3 hours ago

World

Biden says US will complete Afghan pullout by August 31

Washington (AFP), Aug 24 – President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States intends to complete its pullout from Afghanistan by August 31 and...

11 hours ago

World

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Senegal

Dakar (AFP), Aug 24 – Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for crimes against humanity, died from...

11 hours ago

Africa

Afghan schoolgirls to be evacuated to Rwanda

Kigali, Rwanda, Aug 24 – Dozens of Afghan schoolgirls, faculty and staff of the war-torn country’s only boarding school for girls will be evacuated to...

16 hours ago