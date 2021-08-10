Connect with us

Former AG Githu Muigai.

County News

Kakuzi names former AG Githu Muigai to chair newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has been appointed as the chairperson of the newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee (IHRAC) at agri-business firm Kakuzi.

In a statement, Kakuzi Managing Director Chris Flowers said the committee will be required to provide independent technical advisory to the firm’s Board of Directors.

He said such technical advisory and expertise would guarantee sustainable compliance with global human rights matters across the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed firm’s operations.

“As part of our core values, the Board of Kakuzi PLC is sincerely committed and desirous of strengthening end to end efforts to ensure that human rights are respected in all our operations. The appointment of this IHRAC committee underscores this commitment to voluntarily protect, respect and remedy any human rights grievances as responsible business practices,” Flowers said.

On his part Githu said Kakuzi is pioneering a public accountability programme demonstrating its commitment to respecting human rights within its operating and supply chain environment.

He stated that members of the Committee are meant to autonomously advise and review Kakuzi’s action points to ensure that the firm remains at the leading edge of this accountability programme.

“The committee is advantageous to all stakeholders, including government, business, and civil society and even to the people working within the enterprises. Addressing human rights issues leads to a better organization with a motivated workforce, where stakeholder’s human rights are upheld,” he said.

Members of the Githu chaired IHRAC, include former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Board Member Grace Madoka, former Finlays Kenya Legal and HR Director Dr Brenda Achieng, and Kakuzi Plc non-executive independent director Andrew Ndegwa with another member set to be announced soon.

Both Madoka and Achieng are Advocates of the High Court of Kenya and have extensive corporate governance experience, while Ndegwa is a Chartered Accountant.

With the appointment of the committee to its Board, Kakuzi PLC becomes the first corporate organization in Sub Sahara Africa to constitute and establish such an independent advisory panel bench-marked against the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

Kakuzi firm has been at the center of human rights violation allegations for many years which have resulted to a court case that is ongoing at a London based Court.

