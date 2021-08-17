Kagwe urges Counties to improve oxygen infrastructure in hospitals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Tuesday appealed to County Governments to improve oxygen infrastructure following increased demand from COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In a statement, CS Kagwe advised Counties to invest in supplying oxygen to various beds through piping as opposed to the provision of stand-alone cylinders.

“Piping will not only increase the efficiency but will also make it possible for patients to be served at the same time,” Kagwe stated.

He said this on a day 1,970 people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 8,408 raising the total caseload to 222,894.

The country’s positivity rate currently stands at 15.2 percent.

Kagwe pointed out that four more people had succumbed to the virus pushing fatalities to 4,354.

Another 1,814 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease bringing cumulative recoveries to 205,912.

As of August 17, two million people were vaccinated and 754, 542 had received the second jab.

Kenya is on Tuesday night set to receive 407,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the United Kingdom.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said the doses are the second batch of the doses which was secured by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his three-day visit to London in July.

“I think it has been a really strong partnership between Kenya and the UK on the fight against COVID-19. We have learned from each other,” she said.`

The consignment which will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be received by the Ministry of Health officials and those from the UK government.

The consignment is set to boost the ongoing efforts by the government to vaccinate more Kenyans.

Kenya is expecting another 1,760,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the US government, officials said.

A further 235,000 and 55,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected in the country from Greece and Latvia respectively as part of bilateral donations.

The Covax facility has also allocated Kenya 407,040 doses of AstraZeneca and 271,440 doses of Pfizer in addition to the 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson procured by the government through the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT-AU).

With increased vaccine donations, Chairman of the Kenya Vaccine Taskforce Dr. Willis Akhwale expressed confidence in the country’s capacity to vaccinate 150,000 people every day.