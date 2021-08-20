Connect with us

Justice Tuiyott who formed the 7-member bench that heard the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment appeal also upheld the decision on the quorum threshold at the electoral agency saying the number of commissioners must not fall below 4/Judiciary Media Service

BBI

Justice Tuiyott says basic structure anchored in law, affirms IEBC quorum at 4

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Appellate judge Francis Tuiyott on Friday sustained a Constitutional Court verdict on the application of the basic structure doctrine, saying the concept is anchored in Article 255(1) of the Constitution.

Justice Tuiyott who formed the 7-member bench that heard the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment appeal also upheld the decision on the quorum threshold at the electoral agency saying the number of commissioners must not fall below 4.

Each of the seven judges is expected to make an individual verdict before the court sums up the majority declaration.

More to follow…

