Jubilee formally declares plan to engage ODM in pre-election coalition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – It is now official! The ruling Jubilee party has announced it will seeking to seal a pre-election coalition with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, in what affirms President Uhuru Kenyatta’s resolve to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidature for the presidency in 2022.

The announcement was many by Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Tuesday morning following a meeting of the National Management Committee (NMC) at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

“Following various high level consultations within the Jubilee Party that culminated in a joint NMC and Parliamentary leadership meeting, the NMC granted permission to the party secretariat to formally engage with the ODM party in drawing a framework agreement on a pre-election coalition agreement,” Tuju said.

The development is part of President Kenyatta and Odinga’s March 2018 handshake.

Developing story….