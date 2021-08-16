It’s murder charge for 6 police officers over Embu brothers’ deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has recommended murder charges against six police officers over the deaths of two Embu brothers who died after arrest for allegedly violating COVID-19 night curfew.

The agency’s Chairperson Anne Makori an investigation had revealed that the six officers were involved in the murder of Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura.

“The outcome of this investigation has established a prima facie case against six police officers for the offence of murder,” she said, after sending the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for further action.

The two brothers were laid to rest on Friday in an emotional ceremony where leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi called for the prosecution of those involved.

Their family said they went missing after they were reportedly picked up by police at the Kianjokoma Shopping Centre in Embu on August 1, 2021 but their bodies were found at Embu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary on August 3, 2021.

Some of the witnesses who spoke to investigators said the boys were not booked at the police station and were instead driven away and were not seen until the following day when their bodies were found dumped in a mortuary.

Njiru who was aged 22 was a final year student at Don Bosco Technical Institute, Nairobi while his brother Mutura aged 19 was a second-year law student at Kabarak University.

According to a post-mortem report carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, the two brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

IPOA which has been conducting investigations over the deaths of the two brothers that sparked outrage countrywide and in the county where protesters burnt a police car in Kianjokoma area.

IPOA now wants the six officers interdicted so as to face charges in court.

The Chairman of the National Police Service Commission Eliud Kinuthia said he had also recommended the interdiction of the officers.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said Monday he had suspended the officers to pave way for the investigation by IPOA.

Soon after the deaths, locals staged violent protests which led to the transfer of Embu North Sub-County police boss Emily Ngaruiya and Manyatta OCS Abdullahi Yaya.