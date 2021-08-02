It’s day 1 for over 1 million Form One students amid COVID curbs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2- Over one million candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations for 2020 have started reporting to High School.

A total of 1,179,192 KCPE candidates sat for their examinations in March under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The government has since revised school fees for boarding schools with this year’s academic calendar made to be 9 weeks shorter.

National schools will charge Sh8, 500 less while Extra-County and County schools will charge Sh5, 500 less.

This means students admitted in National Schools will now pay Sh45, 054 while the Extra County and County schools will pay Sh35, 035 per term.

The academic calendar is usually 39 weeks but the 2021 calendar will run for 30 weeks.

A section of parents have however, raised concerns saying due to the rising cost of living and the economic challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic it is still difficult to raise school fees.