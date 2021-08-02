Connect with us

Isorait……we leave it to God, DP Ruto tweets after aborted Uganda trip

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he leaves it to God, after he was blocked from flying to Uganda on a private visit.

His office said he arrived at the Wilson airport at 2pm, but was told he had not been cleared to fly out.

“The Deputy President did not fly out, he was told he cannot fly because he had not been cleared,” his Spokesman David Mugonyi told Capital FM News on telephone, “This has never happened in 9 years he has been in office as Deputy President.”

Immigration officials are reported to have informed the DP that they were under instructions from the Interior Ministry which heads the unit.

His office has confirmed that he did call the Head of the Public Service who told him that he was not aware of the directive.

The DP and three legislators he was scheduled to fly with left the airport. They include Oscar Sudi, Ndindi Nyoro and Benjamin Tayari and three aides. A manifest seen by Capital FM News shows that they were flying to Entebbe, Uganda.

Ruto has previously made visits to Uganda at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni without any drama at the airport.
There was no immediate comment from the Interior Ministry of State House on the matter.

