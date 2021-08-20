Connect with us

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori.

IPOA opens probe into the killing of a Kayole rider after daylong protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Thursday announced a probe into the killing of a 38-year-old boda boda rider who reportedly died in the hands of police officers.

IPOA’s announcement followed daylong protests in Nairobi’s Kayole area where irate residents decried police brutality.

“IPOA today received information on the death of a man at Tushauriane area of Kayole, Nairobi. Pursuant to Section 25 of IPOA Act which requires that deaths that result from police action or are caused by members of the National Police Service while on duty be investigated, the Authority launched investigations into the death today,” the agency’s Chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement.

IPOA will seek to establish whether the deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by police officers enforcing curfew orders.

Makori pledged appropriate action should the officers involved be found culpable further stating that the agency is “committed to being independent, impartial and fair.”

Locals said the boda boda rider was beaten to death by police on Wednesday night for allegedly violating the COVID-19 night curfew/COURTESY

Kayole residents who spoke to the press on Thursday said the victim identified as John Kiiru was clobbered to death by police officers on accusations of breaching a 10pm to 4am curfew.

“He was on a motorcycle heading home when they were stopped by police who started beating them up, but the rider of the motorcycle fled. This man was not lucky because he was beaten to death during the confrontation,” said Justin Ngare, a resident who lives not far from the scene of the shooting at Tushauriane matatu stage.

Esther Wanjiru, the widow to the deceased, said her husband called her shortly after midnight and told her that he had been assaulted by police.

“I did not hear from him again until this morning when his body was found.”

Locals blocked roads and lit bonfires Thursday as police tried to take away the victim’s body which was still lying at the scene.

Several shops were looted, and others vandalized during the chaos that rocked Kayole for the better part of Thursday before the body was eventually taken.

